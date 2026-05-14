The One Major Upside to the Carolina Panthers' Tough Schedule

The Carolina Panthers have, as we have mentioned numerous times, a fairly challenging schedule ahead this year. It may not be quite the increase in difficulty that people are making it out to be, but it will be no cakewalk.

They've got the previous number one seeds from the NFC and AFC, and there are several playoff teams on the docket. It's going to be tough sledding for a team trying to claw its way back to yearly relevancy.

But there's one really silver lining here. They have hard opponents, but they won't have to travel all across the country to face them. In fact, they will have to travel less than every other team in the NFL this year.

Panthers face tough schedule with little travel

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) scores a two-yard rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have several defending division champions, including the defending Super Bowl champions, on their 2026 schedule, which will be revealed later today. By some metrics, it's the third-hardest schedule in the NFL this year.

That's never ideal for a team that won eight games last year, but at least the Panthers will be close to home more often than not. They won't be exhausted by insane travel numbers like the San Francisco 49ers.

Air miles each team will travel this season, via @billsperos: pic.twitter.com/oxd4dja4tD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2026

The 49ers will travel an astonishing 38,105 miles. That leads the NFL. The Panthers will onl travel 8.740. They're the only team with less than 10,000 travel miles. It very well could factor into a stronger season.

There were some opportunities to travel a lot, but Carolina avoided them. They've got the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos on the schedule, all of whom represent long distances, except they're all visiting Charlotte.

The away games are the other three NFC South teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles. They don't have to venture close to Pacific Time Zone.

Last year, they had to travel to San Francisco and Arizona, but most of their travel was otherwise close by. Still, they have even less traveling to do in 2026. That could be key for some games if they avoid having to take long flights in between them.

It may not make a big difference, but that could be the key to stealing a win or two this year. And with a tough schedule in what should be a tight division again this year, that could be what separates the top from the bottom.