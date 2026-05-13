5 Things on the Carolina Panthers’ 2026 NFL Schedule Wishlist

On Thursday, we will know what the schedule looks like for the Carolina Panthers. Until then, we're speculating. In this article, we're not doing just that, but we're hoping as well. Hoping for the schedule-makers to give the Panthers a few key advantages in what will certainly be a daunting schedule.

A midseason bye week

The Panthers had a late bye week in 2025. In fact, the latest. Week 14. That was fine and certainly better than an early bye week, but they still had to play 13 games before getting a break. The bye week is best when it truly breaks up the season.

So, the best possible bye week for the Panthers is either Week 8 or Week 9. Getting the off-week in that range would be perfect. Alternatively, just don't schedule the Panthers for a bye week in Week 4 or 5, please.

Non-daunting stretches

Look, there's no sugarcoating it. The Panthers have a few really tough opponents on the docket for 2026. Having all, or at least some of them, come in sequence could derail the season. If you have four of your toughest opponents in a row, that can be hard to overcome.

We are hoping that the schedulemakers will throw the Panthers a tiny bone here. Just don't have them play the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears all consecutively. Let's space them out. Ideally, these break up the easier games so the Panthers can build momentum going into them.

Few primetime games

We predicted a few primetime games for the Panthers, and we're hoping it stays at that. The Panthers are gaining some relevance, so the NFL isn't going to restrict them to the 1:00 pm ET slot perpetually this season.

However, bad things happen when the Panthers get out of that time slot. In 2025, they went 0-3 in primetime games. In games outside the Sunday at 1:00 slot, they were 0-5. Just let them have that slot almost every week, and everything will be fine. The Panthers work better in silence.

A late Steelers game

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers know best how Rico Dowdle can fade over a season. He even got a late start by starting on the bench for the Panthers and still faded by the time the season ended. He was pretty ineffective by the playoff game.

The Cowboys had the misfortune of facing him for a revenge game when he was fresh. If the schedule-makers put the Panthers-Steelers game late in the season, there's a chance Dowdle won't be as fresh to take his certain revenge.

Late divisional games

This one's a safe request because the NFL loves drama. With a tight division, it is important to have remaining contests with potential division challengers late in the year so the Panthers will know what they need to do.

Of course, they should try to win all of them, but having some of them at the end of the season will give them clarity and help them avoid losing key divisional games when they're still trying to get into a flow in the early portion of the season.