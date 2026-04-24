Kenyon Sadiq Gives Jets the Playmaker They Needed to Draft

New York Jets fans were wondering what the team would do at No. 16 overall after drafting David Bailey at No. 2 overall on Thursday night. Would the Jets trade out of that spot, take a wide receiver like Omar Cooper Jr., or would they pull a shocker and draft Kenyon Sadiq?

Well, to everyone’s surprise, the Jets did not take a wide receiver and instead went with the best player available on offense in Sadiq. In our 25 best draft fits for the Jets, Sadiq was listed as the fourth-best player in the first round behind Cooper Jr., but ahead of Makai Lemon.

The thought among Jets fans was that the team could use a TE2, but they expected that to happen on Day 3, not in the first round. However, Sadiq is an uber-talented and versatile tight end who will create a fantastic tandem with Mason Taylor and be another weapon for starting QB Geno Smith.

Jets upgrade their offense in a big way with Kenyon Sadiq selection

With Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate off the board, the Jets could've gone with Lemon, given that the team desperately needs a WR2 to play next to Garrett Wilson.

The Jets can still find that guy in the second round with their two picks. However, Sadiq can step in as New York’s second-best pass catcher behind Wilson.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end is a matchup nightmare for defenders due to his speed and athleticism. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Sadiq ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, which is faster than most wide receivers and running backs.

In fact, only 10 wide receivers ran faster times than the former Oregon tight end. There’s nothing wrong with having more speed on offense, especially considering that the Jets already have Adonai Mitchell and Arian Smith.

Along with his speed, Jets fans and QB Geno Smith will love that the former Oregon Duck will make tough catches in traffic. He’s also a well-built prospect who outmuscled defenders at the college level.

The hope is that it will continue at the NFL level, especially if he gets man coverage looks. The former Oregon standout is an adequate blocker who can hold his own in-line or on the move, which will put him against linebackers at the second level of the defense.

Last season at Oregon, Sadiq had 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns (led the FBS). NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Sadiq to Trey McBride, which is high praise. We’ve seen how effective McBride has been as a pass catcher and blocker en route to being one of the best tight ends in the league.

If Sadiq can come anywhere close to McBride, and Taylor continues his progression in Year 2, the Jets’ offense will give defenses a lot to think about in 2026.