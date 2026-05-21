Bryce Young’s History Against All Teams on Panthers’ 2026 Schedule

After three seasons, Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young has displayed both inconsistency and resiliency.

He’s played in a total of 46 regular-season games—making 44 starts in three NFL seasons—and owns a 14-30 record as a starter. He comes off his best year to date, hitting on 63.6 percent of his throws for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns. Young also continues to have his ups and downs with ball security, and actually has nearly as many turnovers (42) as TD passes (49) in three seasons.

Here’s a look at Young’s numbers vs. the 14 different teams he will play during the 2026 regular season. There are a total of six clubs that Young has not faced in his brief NFL career, but that changes this year as he will battle the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time.

Chicago Bears (Week 1)

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft will square off against the reigning NFC North champion Bears. They’re led by quarterback Caleb Williams—the first selection in the 2024 draft. Young has made two previous starts vs. the Bears and his team came up short both times. He’s thrown for a combined 243 yards without a touchdown or turnover, and been sacked four times.

Atlanta Falcons (Week 2)

Bryce Young is so in control and fires in this TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan in a sea of flailing Falcons pic.twitter.com/O7M19Cc7Bi — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) November 16, 2025

It’s the division rival that Young has enjoyed the most success against. He faced the Falcons five times and owns a 4-1 record as a starter. He’s connected on 66.7 of his throws for 1,133 yards, seven scores and only two picks. Young has overcome 11 sacks, and has also toted the ball 15 times for 57 yards and three touchdowns. In 2025, Young and company swept this series for the first time since 2013.

Cleveland Browns (Week 3)

The last time these two interconference foes met was 2022, the year before Young arrived in Charlotte. The Panthers will make their first appearance in Cleveland since 2018.

Detroit Lions (Week 4)

The last time these teams played, Young was a rookie and the clubs battled in 2023 in Week 5 at Ford Field. The Panthers played from behind all afternoon and fell, 42-24. He would hit on 25-of-41 throws for 247 yards and three touchdowns, but also served up a pair of interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles (Week 6)

In 2024, the Panthers faced the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love in Week 14, and came up just short, 22-16. Young threw for a modest 191 yards and one TD, with an interception, in his only clash with the Birds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Weeks 7 and 12)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There’s the good and the bad for Young in this rivalry. He’s thrown for 1,230 yards and seven TDs with only two picks in six games. However, he owns a 1-5 record as a stater in this series, has completed only 59.0 percent of his passes, been sacked a combined 15 times, and fumbled five times—losing one.

Green Bay Packers (Week 8)

Young will be facing the Pack for the third time in four years. There was a thrilling 33-30 home loss back in 2023 in which he threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. There was also last season’s 16-13 upset victory at Lambeau Field (Week 9) in which he hit on 11-of-20 throws for 102 yards and a pick, but drove his team 40 yards in the final 2:32 as teammate Ryan Fitzgerald delivered on a 49-yard field goal at the gun.

Denver Broncos (Week 9)

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This was the game back in Week 8 of 2024 in which the Panthers’ QB regained his starting job back when veteran Andy Dalton was shelved with a thumb injury via a car accident. Young threw for 224 yards and two scores but was picked off twice in a 28-14 loss in the Mile High City.

New Orleans Saints (Weeks 10 and 14)

There aren’t a lot of positives for Young in his brief history against the Saints. Like his aforementioned battles with the Bucs, he owns a 1-5 record as a starter vs. this NFC South foe. He has a 55.0 completion percentage, and has more interceptions (4) than TD passes (3). No team has sacked Young more times than the Saints (16), who have forced the Panthers’ QB into seven turnovers six outings.

Baltimore Ravens (Week 11)

The last time these two interconference foes met was 2022, the year before Young arrived in Charlotte. There could be an intriguing clash between the Panthers’ signal-caller and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Minnesota Vikings (Week 13)

#Vikings S Harrison Smith strips #Panthers QB Bryce Young and LB D.J. Wonnum takes it back for 6!#Vikings- 14



3Q#Panthers- 13



pic.twitter.com/9KwhMG0Mx4 — SportsCastProductions (@SportsCastProd) October 1, 2023

It was a forgettable afternoon at home for Young and the team, who actually owned a 10-0 lead against the visiting Vikings in Week 4 of 2023. The then-rookie quarterback threw for 204 yards but the Carolina offense failed to reach the end zone. Young was sacked five times and lost one fumble, which was returned 51 yards for a touchdown by future Panthers’ teammate D.J. Wonnum.

Cincinnati Bengals (Week 15)

The last time the Panthers were scheduled to face the Bengals was Week 4 of 2024. Young was benched after the first two games that season, so this will be his initial meeting with Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 16)

The last time these two interconference foes met was 2022, the year before Young arrived in Charlotte. The last time was in the Steel City was 2018 and was on the wrong end of a 52-21 Thursday night loss. Pittsburgh has taken the last seven meetings in this series dating back to 1999.

Seattle Seahawks (Week 17)

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In last season’s 27-10 home loss to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champions (ironically in Week 17), Young felt the full fury of the Seahawks’ defense. He was a 14-of-24 for 54 yards, and his longest completion was eight yards. He was sacked twice and picked off once, but ran for the Panthers’ only TD in the loss which saw Dave Canales’s team gained only 139 total yards.