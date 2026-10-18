Panthers Are Beating the Eagles Despite an Almost Unbelievable Halftime Stat

The Panthers have looked like the better team for most of the first half in Philadelphia, but they haven't exactly made things easy on themselves. Carolina leads the Eagles 10-7 at halftime and has outgained them 178-110. Bryce Young has thrown for 162 yards and a touchdown, while the Panthers' defense hasn't let Tanner McKee get much going.

But there's one number you just can't get past: eight penalties for 105 yards.

How Are the Panthers Still Winning This Game?

Seriously, 105 penalty yards in one half? Carolina has moved the ball better, hasn't turned it over, and has held Philadelphia to just 3.3 yards per play. But every time it feels like the Panthers are about to take control, another flag seems to hit the field.

It happened again late in the second quarter. A holding penalty wiped out a Chuba Hubbard run, and another holding call on the kickoff cost Carolina good field position after Philadelphia cut the lead to three. Those are the kinds of mistakes that can turn a game pretty quickly.

Here's the crazy part: The Panthers have more penalty yards than McKee has passing yards. McKee has thrown for 94 yards, while Carolina has given up 105 on penalties. You can't keep doing that and expect to get away with it.

Bryce Young Has Something Going With McMillan and Coker

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young hasn't been perfect, but I like what I've seen from him. He's 12-of-21 for 162 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions, and he's done it with Carolina getting almost nothing from the running game. That's put even more on Young and his receivers.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker have been a big reason why. McMillan has five catches for 79 yards, while Coker has five for 65 in his first game back. That's 144 yards between the two of them already.

This is exactly why getting Coker back mattered. Philadelphia can't just worry about McMillan anymore, and Coker has given Young another guy he can trust. It didn't take long for the two of them to get going again.

Carolina has needed every bit of it. Hubbard has only 24 yards on eight carries, so this offense has pretty much gone as Young and his receivers have gone.

So Far, Carolina's Defense Has Done Its Job

One of my biggest questions coming into this game was what Carolina would do with McKee. He's starting in place of Jalen Hurts, and the last thing the Panthers needed was to let a backup quarterback get comfortable and suddenly look like a Pro Bowler against them. We've all seen that movie before.

So far, that hasn't happened. McKee is 13-of-23 for 94 yards, and Philadelphia has only 110 total yards. The Eagles finally got into the end zone late in the second quarter on a two-yard Dameon Pierce run, but outside of that, they haven't done much offensively.

That's what makes all these penalties so frustrating. The Panthers have played well enough to have more than a three-point lead. Young is moving the football, McMillan and Coker are making plays and the defense has kept Philadelphia from getting much going.

Carolina doesn't need to reinvent anything in the second half.

Just stop getting in your own way.