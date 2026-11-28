The Carolina Panthers have been inconsistent with their passing game as of late; however, two of the team’s top playmakers have still been getting recognized as some of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus released its latest wide receiver rankings on Nov. 25. Carolina’s top two receivers made the list of the top 32 wide receivers in the league. Tetairoa McMillan was ranked No. 19 and Jalen Coker was ranked No. 32 on the list.

McMillan was listed 19th in the previous wide receiver rankings, while Coker fell four spots to 32nd. It’s great to see two Carolina receivers in the top 32, as both McMillan and Coker have been relied upon heavily by the Panthers offense this season.

Tetairoa McMillan Leads the Way for Carolina

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young receiver is putting up big numbers in his second season in the league. McMillan had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

McMillan had another solid game according to PFF’s grades, with his Week 11 grade being his highest since Week 4. McMillan averaged 2.14 yards per route run against the Ravens, as he was targeted eight times.

McMillan has been the most reliable target for Carolina quarterback Bryce Young. The young receiver has 55 receptions for 731 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Carolina also has an important question to answer behind McMillan as the team prepares for the final stretch of the regular season.

The top two receivers on the Panthers have been targeted more as of late by opposing defenses, but both remain integral to the team’s passing game.

Jalen Coker Also Makes PFF's Top 32

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) defennds in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Coker’s play has been somewhat inconsistent of late, the Panthers’ wide receiver was able to hold on to a spot in the top 32 wide receivers in the NFL in the latest rankings from Pro Football Focus.

Coker had four receptions for 47 yards against Baltimore on seven targets. His receiving yards and 1.62 yards per route run were his best marks in the last six games.

Coker has 35 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns on the season, giving the Panthers another option alongside McMillan. The Panthers received encouraging news after Coker's injury scare against the Ravens, which was another positive development for Carolina’s passing game.

To keep the Panthers in the hunt for the NFC South title over the final weeks of the regular season, Carolina will need both of its top receivers to stay involved in the offense. For now, it’s great to see both McMillan and Coker recognized among the NFL's top 32 wide receivers by Pro Football Focus