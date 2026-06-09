Panthers Could Take Advantage of Bears Potentially Cutting RB Roschon Johnson

Two things are true about the Carolina Panthers: they want to run the ball a lot, and their backfield is not exactly in great shape. Chuba Hubbard had a bad year in 2025, and Jonathon Brooks is working back from a second torn ACL on the same knee suffered 13 months apart.

The Panthers didn't really have many opportunities to fix that. They could've re-signed Rico Dowdle, but the money was needed elsewhere. The draft didn't have many good options where they were picking, either.

They're more or less stuck with Hubbard, Brooks, and Trevor Etienne. That could change, though, if the Chicago Bears make a possible cap casualty available in Roschon Johnson.

Roschon Johnson could be a cap casualty and the Panthers could pounce

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay broke down five potential cap casualties as the training camp section of the NFL offseason rolls on. Among them was Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears running back. Kay pitched the Panthers as the best landing spot for him.

The Panthers want to run the ball. It's their identity, and it's the thing that Dave Canales believes will help Bryce Young continue to develop. If they can keep him in good down and distances, then he will get better. Having good running backs is a good way to do that.

Chuba Hubbard could bounce back, but that's no guarantee. Jonathon Brooks looks great, but his knee may or may not be able to hold up to an NFL season. There's a lot of risk in that backfield.

"A fresh start could be exactly what Johnson needs to get his career on track. There are several teams with backfield holes that need filling, including the Carolina Panthers," Kay wrote.

"With Rico Dowdle departing in free agency, Carolina will turn back to Chuba Hubbard as their starter, with a pair of unproven youngsters in Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne competing for depth roles," Kay concluded.

It wasn't written explicitly by Kay, but that's not exactly the most inspiring setup. Hubbard was very good in 2024, and it's likely that injuries plagued him in 2025, even when he was on the field. But can he be the 2024 version again? Can he stay healthy?

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

And if he can't, then the Panthers must turn to a player who has appeared in three games and has less than 10 touches in two full seasons thanks to injuries. And if all goes wrong, then Trevor Etienne is the go-to.

AJ Dillon is also on the roster right now, but he's not an inspiring option, either. If nothing else, adding Johnson, should he be cut, would provide more competition in the backfield, thus theoretically making sure the Panthers have the best options possible.