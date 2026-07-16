A Bryce Young Trade Would Not Be Worth The Trouble for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are playing this season with one eye firmly on the future. It's put up or shut up time for Bryce Young, as he's set to enter the fifth and final year of his contract (an option year) next offseason.

In essence, it's a contract year. Young seems poised to be the quarterback for at least another contract, but that may or may not be the private opinion the team holds. It's impossible to tell. Might they consider trading him and restarting at quarterback?

The options to replace him are not ideal, to say the least. And the Panthers seem poised to be good enough to avoid a top-10 pick next year, so drafting one is out. Oh, and there's the simple matter that, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, Young just wouldn't fetch much in return.

Bryce Young's trade value remains incredibly low

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks downfield during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks are highly valuable in the NFL. First-round pick QBs, especially number one overall, are extremely valuable. Right now, Bryce Young isn't that. It's not always fair to hold someone to the standard of their draft slot, but that's often how it goes.

So, when you consider the fact that Young cost the Panthers two first-round picks and other draft capital along with D.J. Moore, it's a tough pill to swallow that right now, after his best season, he isn't worth even one first-rounder.

We can deliberate whether or not that's accurate, but it comes from an informed source. ESPN's Bill Barnwell broke down which Panthers might net certain returns in trades, and Young missed out on getting a first-round pick back.

For what it's worth, Barnwell also included $120 million man Jaelan Phillips in that tier, so it's not exactly the worst company to be in.

It remains very likely that, if the Panthers do ever end up moving on from Young, he will be the next Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold reclamation. It's clear he has talent and can play, it just may take the right coaching or support to maximize him like it did for those two.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in front of head coach Dave Canales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers would like to reclaim him before anyone else can, but if he were to become available, there would likely be plenty of interest. It just wouldn't bring about a good enough return.

The Panthers are built to continue winning now. They're not really a Super Bowl contender and aren't pretending to be, but they are a team that was constructed to compete for a playoff spot. Restarting at quarterback now would not be smart.

And it wouldn't even bring them a good enough return to justify it anyway.