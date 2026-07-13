Carolina Panthers' Star Derrick Brown Set to Earn Shocking Madden 27 Rating

With the NFL season approaching quicker than it seems, offseason rankings and projections take over the news cycle. One ranking system that really gets fans around the league riled up is Madden ratings.

Every offseason, when Madden ratings come out, social media torches the EA video game. Whether it's rating players too low, or severely rating players too high, there are always complaints about the new game's opinion on where the players stand within the league.

Luckily for Carolina Panthers fans, one Madden rating has already been rumored, and it's right on point for the best player on Carolina's roster.

Derrick Brown's Rumored Madden Rating is Perfect

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While the official ratings haven't been released by EA yet, player ratings tend to leak early every year, with this year being no different. Brown's rumored rating is a 96 overall, which would make him the highest-rated player on the Panthers, and correctly so.

Derrick Brown is rumored to be the #Panthers highest overall player in Madden 27, at a 96 overall. 📈



This number would put Brown as the highest rated DT in the game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W9Se1mSeFJ — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) July 12, 2026

Brown is easily the best player on the roster, and in terms of positional value, he's only second to QB Bryce Young. The rating is also on par because Brown is coming off a career year in which he notched five sacks, the most in a single season in his career.

The 96 overall is the highest amongst all defensive tackles. This is certainly a surprise, not because Brown isn't worthy of it, but because in most offseason rankings, Brown is in the top five, but not No. 1.

The rating is not only is the highest for a Panthers player this season, but also makes Panthers' history as well.

Derrick Brown's Rating Compared to Panthers of Past

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Obviously, Derrick Brown isn't the highest-rated Panther of all time. The three highest Madden ratings for Carolina are for Luke Kuechly and Cam Newton, both at 99, and Christian McCaffrey, whose highest rating with the Panthers was a 97. Along with those three, there's one more Panther to land a higher rating.

As far as defensive tackles go, Brown is the highest-rated in Panthers history since Kris Jenkins in Madden 06, with a 97 overall. Other than Jenkins, it's not particularly close. The next highest Madden rating for a Carolina defensive tackle is Kawaan Short, who received an 87 overall in Madden 19 and 21.

Brown hasn't done enough to reach the 99 overall club that is so coveted every year. That being said, if he stays healthy for the next few years, don't be surprised if Brown reaches the 99 club and overtakes Jenkins as the highest-rated defensive tackle in Panthers history.