Panthers CB Mike Jackson: Contract Year for No. 12 Player Could Help Carolina D

The Carolina Panthers had arguably the best outside cornerback duo in the NFL. Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn had nine combined interceptions and over 20 combined passes defended. They were an elite tandem.

This year, if the Panthers defense is going to continue to improve and help carry them through the difficult schedule they have, the cornerbacks will need to continue their stellar play.

And while Jackson might've been better than Horn, we know what Horn is capable of and he's been doing it every single season. The Panthers need Jackson to prove it wasn't just a Linsanity run and that he's worth a big contract (whether the team pays it or not).

For that reason, Jackson landed number 12 on our list of the most important Panthers this season.

Why Mike Jackson could be the most important defensive back Carolina has

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) intercepts a pass | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It certainly looks like the Panthers have a succession plan in place for Mike Jackson. They acquired him for virtually nothing, re-signed him on a two-year, $14 million deal, and are now prepared to let him walk with his value through the roof.

Will Lee was drafted in the fourth round of the draft, and he seems poised to take over once Jackson prices himself out of the Panthers' defense. But until then, Jackson is still here, still good, and still angling for a major payday next spring.

Contract years are important for players and teams, and they can often produce better performance from players. Knowing that millions are on the line is one incredible incentive to play at your absolute best.

For Jackson, that could mean another year near the top of the NFL in both interceptions and pass breakups. If that happens, the Panthers' defense will be in incredible shape. We know what Jaycee Horn can do, and if Jackson can replicate his 2025 success, they'll be a fantastic duo again.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after the catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This year, with better safety play behind him and better pass rushing up front, Jackson's job should be easier. He was elite with Nick Scott backing him up and no one getting to the quarterback, so imagine what he'll do with Jaelan Phillips rushing and Zakee Wheatley behind him.

If he can level up, then those additions we mentioned will have been well worth the investment, for one thing, but also a big reason this whole defense takes a step forward. Cornerback play is hard and it usually depends on a pass rush getting home soon enough, so if that happens and Jackson continues being lockdown, look out, opposing offenses.