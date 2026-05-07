Will Lee Is the Mike Jackson Successor: Writing Is on the Wall for Panthers CB

Mike Jackson has been excellent in a Carolina Panthers uniform. Ahead of his third season in Carolina, one could argue he's been better than Jaycee Horn the last two years. His PFF grades suggest as much, especially in 2025, when Jackson was named a PFF All-Pro.

He tied for the NFL lead in pass breakups (19) in 2025 after posting 17 the year before. It's the most in the NFL in that two-year span, and he also had six interceptions in that time. He's also doing this without always covering the second-best wide receiver since Horn doesn't travel.

Put simply, he's been excellent after being involved in an afterthought of a trade. But he's on the final year of his cheap contract, and assuming he isn't burnt toast this season, he is due for a substantial raise.

The Panthers would probably love to keep him, but there are several factors working against that. Will Lee's arrival in the NFL draft may be the indicator that this is Jackson's final year in a Panthers uniform.

Will Lee's arrival likely means Mike Jackson's Panthers tenure is over after this year

Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Mike Jackson's been one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the NFL over the last two seasons. Unlike some other CB2s, he doesn't always end up on the WR2. He often has to cover the best receiver since the Panthers do not have Jaycee Horn shadow anyone.

But there are so many factors that suggest he will not get his deserved pay raise from the Panthers. First, he'll be 30 when he hits free agency in 2027. Cornerbacks over 30 have a high chance of falling off a cliff, and the Panthers should want to get out ahead of that.

He's due for a substantial increase in pay from his current two-year, $14 million contract. He should get something over $20 million AAV based on his performance. A two-year, $50 million deal would not be a shock, but the Panthers don't have that.

They spent a lot on Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips this offseason. They recently extended Horn for $25 million AAV. Bryce Young's extension is coming at some point. There's just not money to pay two cornerbacks more than $20 million a year.

30 tends to be the age cutoff for elite cornerback play, so the Panthers would be taking a huge, unneccessary risk by signing Jackson to another contract. As cool as it is that he's morphed into an elite player here, the writing is on the wall.

Complicating it even further is the arrival of Will Lee in the draft. Lee can play the slot, but he profiles more as an outside cornerback. And according to PFF, he's a bit of a developmental pick, which means the Panthers view him as a piece for the future, i.e., when Jackson is gone.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) breaks up a pass play for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Lee, No. 114 on PFF’s Big Board, offers an intriguing developmental profile, as his size, length and leaping ability translate to strong ball skills," the PFF staff wrote about the Panthers' fourth-round selection.

They continued, "He recorded eight pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. His run defense, tackling and penalty discipline remain areas for improvement, but the physical tools and ball production point to late-round value."

He should be a key contributor eventually, and when he is, Jackson is likely going to be playing elsewhere.