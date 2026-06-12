Mike Jackson Could Be Even Better for Carolina Panthers in 2026

In 2024, Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan was promoted to president of football operations/general manager. That first offseason, he signed a pair of quality guards in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. He also orchestrated a trade in which he sent linebacker Michael Barrett to the Seahawks for journeyman cornerback Mike Jackson.

Since being acquired from Seattle, Jackson has started all 35 games (including the playoff loss to the Rams) for Canales’s club, Jackson has totaled 147 tackles (113 solo), seven interceptions—including a pick-six of Stafford in Week 13 in 2025—and 40 passes defensed.

Panthers’ CB Mike Jackson may be primed for his best season in 2026

Matthew Stafford gets picked off by Mike Jackson who takes it back for the pick 6.



What’s going on Stafford? 😬 pic.twitter.com/NQkFkj8p2P — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 30, 2025

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports selected an under-the-radar player from each team in the NFC that is primed for a breakout season in 2026, and his choice for the defending NFC South champions was Jackson.

Mike Jackson picks off Matthew Stafford 😳



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/81kH011GZ9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2026

“The veteran cornerback nabbed four regular-season interceptions…,” said Pereles, “and also picked off Matthew Stafford in the playoffs. Jackson’s 19 passes defended were tied for the league lead, and his 55.4 passer rating against as the primary defender ranked 14th out of 134 players who were the primary defender on at least 50 passes…Individual coverage stats can be notoriously finicky year-to-year, but the Panthers just might have found a late-blooming standout here.”

Mike Jackson was recognized for his outstanding play this past season

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) train together during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In his first year in Charlotte in 2024, Jackson earned a 67.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, putting him at No. 47 out of 116 qualified cornerbacks. This past season, only Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon (90.1) and then-Steelers’ defender James Pierre (86.2) earned a higher grade than the Panthers’ starter (83.5) from PFF. In fact, Jackson was named Second Team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus after his impressive ’25 showing.

This past season, Jackson (4) and bookend Jaycee Horn (5) combined for nine of the defense’s 15 regular-season interceptions. The duo has emerged as one of the better cornerback combinations in the league, with Horn named to the last two Pro Bowls.

Evero’s defense, which has struggled to find a consistent pass rush in recent seasons and managed only 30 sacks this past season, allowed only 20 touchdown passes in 17 regular-season contests. One year earlier, Panthers’ defenders allowed an NFL-high 35 scores through the air.

The dependable Jackson has not missed a game in each of the past four seasons dating back to 2022 with the Seahawks. The 29-year-old pro is a player on the rise and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him finally named to a Pro Bowl in 2026.