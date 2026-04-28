Another NFL Analyst is Jumping on Panthers' 2026 Draft Bandwagon for Excellent Reason

General manager Dan Morgan, head coach Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers entered last week’s NFL draft with seven picks. Even after some wheeling and dealing, the defending NFC South champion left with seven selections.

Once again, Morgan and the team stressed addressing both sides of the football. A year ago, Carolina selected four offensive players and four defensive players. This year, the team added three prospects to their offense, and four additions to their defensive unit.

The praise continues for the Panthers’ 2026 draft class

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More than one outlet has given the Panthers kudos for their 2026 haul. Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave Carolina an A-minus for their efforts. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus handed Morgan and company an A-plus. There are analytics suggesting that Carolina nailed the three-day event.

One of those on board when it comes to the Panthers’ success last week was ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, who when asked the question simply stated that Carolina’s selections added up to his favorite draft class.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan addressed the trenches early

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“The value that Carolina was able to get in each round was exceptional. Monroe Freeling has the versatility to be their right or left tackle of the future. They continue to emphasize the trenches by adding defensive tackle Lee Hunter in Round 2 while also giving Bryce Young another playmaker in the third round in wide receiver Chris Brazzell II.”

It’s hard to disagree with his assessment. Teams win championships with good offensive and defensive line play. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles how important it is to be sound in both areas. Keep in mind that Morgan had already added a little insurance at left tackle due to the injury to Ikem Ekwonu with the signing of ex-Green Bay Packer Rasheed Walker.

Hunter figures to be a big-time factor in terms of a run stopper, while Brazzell is another sizable target (6’4”, 198 pounds) for a wide receiver room that includes 6’5” Tetairoa McMillan, 6’3” Jalen Coker, 6’3” Xavier Legette, and 6’4” Brycen Tremayne.

The Panthers found value throughout this NFL draft

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Carolina’s remaining four selections are cornerback Will Lee III (4-Texas &M), center Sam Hecht (5-Kansas State), safety Zakee Wheatley (5b-Penn State), and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (7-Miami, Ohio).

Morgan’s approach of addressing both sides of the ball almost equally has certainly paid off to date. The Panthers have gone from a 2-15 team in 2023, finished 5-12 a year later, and are coming off an 8-9 campaign and an NFC South title.

It’s safe to say that the arrow is pointing up when it comes to this franchise.