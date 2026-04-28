How Many Panthers Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 - And Where

The Carolina Panthers had an incredible 2025 draft, earning top marks for their picks. That class went on to be among the most impactful in the NFL. So with the Panthers earning another top grade, it's worth wondering if this class can be as impactful or more as the Panthers seek to defend their NFC South title.

Which rookies will actually make an impact for the Panthers?

Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley (DB54) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It may be foolish to say the Panthers got impactful players with pretty much every pick, but that could genuinely be the case. The only question is if some of the younger, less experienced players will be rotational for a while at first.

It might be better to ask which rookies won't make an impact. That could be what happens with Monroe Freeling. He's a one-year college starter with insane athleticism, but with Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker at tackle, his path to starting with so little experience is a little daunting.

Jackson Kuwatch faces an uphill battle to make an impact, too. He's a seventh-rounder with upside, but despite the fact that it's just Trevin Wallace in the way, seventh-rounders hardly ever make a real mark on their teams.

The final player who may not make as much of an impact is Will Lee. If he can transition to the slot, which scouts say he has the quickness and skills to do so, then he could easily be the nickel corner over Chau Smith-Wade.

But if he can't and he remains an outside corner, then there's no way he makes his presence felt this season. The Panthers arguably have the best outside cornerback duo in the entire NFL, so Lee, as good as he could be, will be buried on the depth chart behind Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Emmett Mosley V | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Otherwise, it's not just possible that the rookies will make an impact; it's pretty probable. Lee Hunter is an all-but-assured starter on the defensive line. Sam Hecht has a really good shot at usurping Luke Fortner at center. Look for Chris Brazzell to take Xavier Legette's spot on the WR depth chart.

Zakee Wheatley will either start or play the Lathan Ransom role from 2025, meaning that he'll play plenty off the bench and be able to make an impact as a weapon on the back end for DC Ejiro Evero.

In that sense, the 2026 class could be deeper than the 2025 class, and we all remember how incredibly impactful those rookies were.