Panthers Could and Perhaps Should Still Sign Former Steelers’ TE Jonnu Smith

The month of May is winding down and many NFL teams began the first of their offseason workouts on Monday. The OTAs for the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers don’t get underway until May 26. It’s been another interesting offseason for a franchise that made a surprising playoff appearance this past season, but still hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2017.

It’s been another productive offseason for the Panthers

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General manager Dan Morgan addressed both sides of the football via free agency and the draft. He used the latter to add pieces such as tackle Monroe Freeling (1-Georgia), defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2-Texas Tech), and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (3-Tennessee) in the early rounds. Prior to that, he signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles), linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) and left tackle Rasheed Walker (Packers).

Although free agency has slowed to a crawl, Matt Bowen of ESPN has focused on 14 veterans that could still aid an NFL roster. Among the performers on his list is nine-year pro Jonnu Smith, who spent this past season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bowen feels he would be an ideal addition for Dave Canales’s team.

Could GM Dan Morgan add some experience to the tight end room?

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“Smith would give the Panthers a move (or “F”) tight end who can create schematic advantages due to his alignment versatility. He can flex outside in 12 personnel (two tight ends), while getting targets on unders and screens.”

A third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017, the 6’3”, 248-pound target has become quite the journeyman performer. After four seasons in Nashville, he’s played for four different teams (Patriots, Falcons, Dolphins, and Steelers) since 2021.

“Wherever he lines up,” added Bowen, “Smith can be a reliable catch-and-run target for quarterback Bryce Young. Smith had 38 receptions in Pittsburgh last season, and 68.4 percent of his career receiving totals have come after the catch.”

Tight end Jonnu Smith enjoyed a career year with the Dolphins in 2024

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In 2024, he enjoyed his first and only Pro Bowl campaign in Miami. Smith racked up career highs in targets (111), catches (88), and receiving yards (884), and tied his personal-best with eight touchdown receptions (8). Although he played in all 17 games with the Steelers this past season, he touched the ball just 47 times, totaled only 292 yards from scrimmage and reached the end zone just three times (2 receiving TDs, 1 rushing TD).

What would you get from Smith is a sure-handed receiver who owns a career 70.8 catch percentage. That could be beneficial to Young, especially early in the season as the Panthers will have new starters at left tackle and center. Of course, utilizing the tight end has not been a priority in Charlotte in recent seasons.

Nevertheless, it’s possible that the 30-year-old pro could provide young performers such as Tommy Tremble, two-year performer Ja’Tavion Sanders, and 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans with some sound advice.