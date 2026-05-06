Panthers Could Find Long-Term Slot CB Solution with Leonard Moore in 2027

The defending NFC South champions will hold their two-day rookie minicamp starting this Friday. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff will get a look at general manager Dan Morgan’s handiwork. The Carolina Panthers added seven prospects via April’s draft, as well as 11 undrafted free agents.

That’s the present. So what about the future? Not surprisingly, those 2027 way-too-early NFL mock drafts are popping up here and there on various sites. Such is the case for Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, who out together his own version of the first round for next April.

The selection order formula is based on this year’s Super Bowl odds in reverse. Despite reaching the playoffs in 2025, the Panthers have the ninth overall pick in this exercise. Wilson says that Carolina will have the secondary on its mind, and has the team opting for University of Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

Notre Dame has a talented defender in CB Leonard Moore

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In his first two seasons with the Fighting Irish, he’s picked off seven passes, returning one for a touchdown. The 6’12”, 197-pound defender has racked up 18 passes defensed and also forced three fumbles in a total of 26 contests.

“Moore is a fluid athlete who stays in phase and uses his length to be consistently disruptive downfield,” said Wilson. “His smooth change of direction allows him to play both outside, and in the slot, which will make his transition to the next level even smoother.”

Fighting Irish CB Leonard Moore put up big numbers this past season

Syracuse spotted Notre Dame 14 points with a pick six and a blocked punt TD … and then the Orange decided to throw at Leonard Moore. Ha. Six more. pic.twitter.com/uJpFEf40hc — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 22, 2025

A unanimous All-American as a sophomore in 2025, Moore played in just 10 games but certainly made his presence felt. He finished the season with 31 tackles, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble. He also returned one of his five interceptions for a touchdown in the team’s win over Syracuse.

The Carolina Panthers have a formidable starting cornerback duo

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Led by two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and seven-year pro Mike Jackson, the Panthers feature one of the top starting cornerback tandems in the league. It’s a duo that combined for nine of the club’s 15 interceptions during the regular season, and Jackson also picked off Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford in the team’s home playoff loss in January. Horn’s five interceptions and Jackson’s four picks were both career highs for each player.

It’s also worth noting that while there’s an entire 2026 season ahead for both Moore and the Panthers, Jackson came become a free agent next offseason. Of course, the versatile Moore could also decide to stay another year in South Bend. Hence the way-too-early part of the title. Nonetheless, it’s certainly something that bears watching this upcoming season as the talented Golden Domer may wind up as one of the top defensive players in the country.

#NotreDame CB Leonard Moore is what a blue-chip talent looks like.



He displays very good patience then triggers downhill with elite quickness, has exceptional ball skills, and is super competitive at the catch point. Top-2 player on my 2027 Big Board right now. pic.twitter.com/1pYXjOWBUF — Andy (@AndyyNFL) April 29, 2026

As for Canales’s team, getting better in 2026 starts later this week in getting a look at the team’s rookie class. That includes fourth-round cornerback Will Lee III from Texas A&M.