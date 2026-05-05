Panthers Could Target Mike Jackson Replacement Early in 2027 NFL Draft

There’s no question that the Carolina Panthers have one of the best cornerback tandems in the league in two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and somewhat-underrated seven-year veteran Mike Jackson. He has spent the past two seasons in Charlotte after being obtained from the Seattle Seahawks via trade in the summer of 2024.

Panthers’ CB Mike Jackson comes off an outstanding season

MIKE JACKSON PICK SIX ON MATTHEW STAFFORD

pic.twitter.com/4pJ8bF13B8 — CanesMuse (@canes_muse) November 30, 2025

The former Miami Hurricane has started every game for Dave Canales’s team the past two seasons. He’s totaled a combined six interceptions—including a pick-six of Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford this past season—and an impressive 36 passes defensed in 34 games. Jackson also intercepted Stafford in the wild card loss to Sean McVay’s team in January.

The well-traveled pro, who has played for four teams in seven years, has apparently found a home in Charlotte. The 29-year-old defender is also in the final year of his latest contract, meaning he could test free agency next year.

Using Super Bowl LXI to determine the order, Daire Carragher of Pro Football Focus assembled a way-too-early first-round mock draft for 2027. He has the Panthers opting for University of Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. He played in four games for the Bulldogs, but was a standout for the club this past season. He started 12 of the team’s 14 games, totaled 20 tackles, seven passes defensed, and tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions.

Georgia CB Ellis Robinson IV bears watching in 2026

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“Robinson has logged only 550 total reps to date,” explained Carragher, “but he has checked every box, and his lofty recruiting status underscores his top-10 pedigree. He has allowed just 16 receptions on 38 targets so far at Georgia. He will face a gauntlet of receiving talent next season that will help define his final draft stock if he chooses to declare early.”

Meanwhile, it’s way too early to suggest that this may be Jackson’s final season with the Panthers. He comes off a career-year in terms of interceptions (4) and passes defensed. Via PFF, only Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon (90.1) and Pittsburgh’s James Pierre (86.2)—now a member of the Minnesota Vikings—earned a higher grade at the cornerback position (83.5) than Jackson this past season.

Carolina Panthers' CB room is very impressive

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jackson was also Pro Football Focus’ second-ranked corner in terms of pass coverage, behind only Pierre, and earned Second Team All-Pro honors from PFF for his season-long performance.

Last month, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan used four of his seven selections on defense, grabbing Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III in the fourth round. Carolina appears to be very set at the position with Jackson, Horn, and two-year pro Chau Smith-Wade. For some, perhaps it’s never too early to look ahead. In any case, it will be interesting to see what’s ahead for the very-talented Jackson.