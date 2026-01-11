PFF names Mike Jackson All-Pro, Panthers CB responds with game of his life

Earlier in the week, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus presented the service’s 2025 All-Pro Team. There was one member of the Carolina Panthers that earned recognition. That was in the form of Second-Team honors.

Cornerback Mike Jackson was PFF’s No. 4 player at his position this season. The three players ranked ahead of him were Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon, Pittsburgh’s James Pierre, and Tampa Bay’s Jamal Dean. Only Pierre (89.7) and Witherspoon (84.6) earned higher grades in terms of pass coverage this season (80.9) than the Panthers’ defensive back.

In the playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson did to Matthew Stafford on Saturday what he did to the veteran signal-caller back in Week 13. The well-traveled seven-year pro, in his second season with the Panthers, picked off the Rams’ quarterback in the third quarter, halting a drive by Sean McVay’s team. Six weeks ago in the same building, Jackson stepped in front of a Stafford pass in the second quarter and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.

In Saturday’s disappointing 34-31 playoff loss, Jackson was credited with three tackles, the aforementioned interception and four passes defensed.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) in the end zone during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Perhaps it was no surprise that the 29-year-old defender came up big. In 2025, he started all 17 games for the second consecutive year with the team. He finished fifth on the club with 68 tackles, and led the Panthers with four interceptions (1 interception) and 19 passes defensed.

In two seasons and 35 starts (including playoffs) for Dave Canales’s club, Jackson has totaled seven interceptions and been credited with an impressive 40 passes defensed. In his first five seasons with three different teams, he picked off one pass.

