Panthers Could Trade with 49ers if Bryce Young Struggles in 2026

The question that could be lingering at the back of the Carolina Panthers' mind is what to do if Bryce Young struggles in 2026. That would make the future a little easier, as it would probably preclude them from extending Young.

But in the immediate interim, what would Carolina do? Would they try another quarterback? They've spent a lot, and while it's likely they don't expect to dominate this year, they do undoubtedly expect to compete.

If they don't, then one insider has a bold trade-deadline prediction: the Panthers will trade for San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones to salvage their season.

Panthers wildly predicted to trade for Mac Jones this season

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for his receiver during the first day of mini camp | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers need a good year from Bryce Young. If they don't get that, it's hard to imagine them having any success, and the future would look pretty cloudy.

And if they don't get a good year from Young by the deadline, drastic measures could be on the table. According to Moe Moton with Bleacher Report, one bold prediction is that they go after Mac Jones to turn things around.

As of now, Young is not getting an extension yet. Everything hinges on this season, and if it doesn't go well, the Panthers will be at a crossroads, and Moton believes trading for the San Francisco 49ers backup would probably solve things.

This is because the Panthers, while they did put in a lot of work to find a viable one, do not have a good backup QB. It's Young or bust right now.

"If Young regresses, the Panthers may try to pivot at quarterback midseason to make it back to the playoffs in a winnable division that didn't have a team above .500 last year. In that predicament, they shouldn't turn to Kenny Pickett or Will Grier. Neither has had much success on the pro level," Moton wrote.

Moton reported that the 49ers would probably demand a first-round pick for their backup QB. "If that's the case, the Panthers should inquire with the intent to make him their long-term starter, which would end Young's tenure in Carolina," Moton said.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jones is three years older, but at times, he has looked better than Young. He could be the next Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield, and Moton believes the Panthers might be the spot for him to revive his career as a starter.

It's difficult to gauge how the Panthers would react if Young flounders in 2026. On the one hand, they have stressed patience with him and with this rebuild. It's not certain they'd give up on him instantly if things went awry with Young facing the top-ranked opposing defense schedule this year.

On the other hand, they have the seventh-most expensive roster in the NFL this year. They've spent a ton, so winning is clearly on the mind. The timing of Young struggling would certainly be less than ideal.

Still, the trade deadline is after Week 8 in the NFL. At that point, the Panthers will be one of two things. They'll either be so bad that trading for a costly quarterback would probably be futile or they'll be hanging around enough that moving on from Young with half a season left would be foolish.

They're either going to be something like 1-7 or 4-4 at that point, and in either instance, the Panthers won't be in a position to trade for Jones. Plus, with Young's clutch prowess, it would be a little tough to punt on his season at the halfway mark.