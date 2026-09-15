Panthers' Defense Has 1 Thing They Can Never Do Again After Week 1 Loss

The major takeaway from the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 performance was the defense, or the lack thereof. Carolina had an awesome offensive performance, scoring 37 points and totaling 478 total yards, but still lost by more than three touchdowns.

Carolina's Week 1 final score was a 59-37 loss, as the Bears seemed to get whatever they wanted to on offense. Chicago finished with 552 total yards and 7 total touchdowns. While the Bears are going to be a high-powered offense against the rest of the league as well, 59 points is still inexcusable.

What's even more alarming is that it wasn't just one facet of Chicago's offense that thrived. Both the rushing and passing attacks were working well. The best offenses are the ones that are balanced, and Chicago's was just that on Sunday, posting 269 yards in the air and 291 yards on the ground.

Three Bears players scored rushing touchdowns: both RBs, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monongai, and then QB Caleb Williams, who gashed Carolina early in the game by scrambling out of the pocket.

With such high expectations for what this revamped defense would look like, Carolina fell flat. Even with new personnel, one aspect of the defense remained a serious problem.

Panthers Still Can't Figure Out Cover 3

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Carolina is specifically in Cover 3 formation, they can't operate efficiently as a defense. This not only showed in Week 1 vs the Bears, but also in last seasons playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers usage of Cover 3 was a major storyline in their 34-31 loss to the Rams in the 2025 Playoffs.



Here is the comparison of that game versus today's loss to the Bears. https://t.co/ETU3WAWNdA pic.twitter.com/1ipZg4NM3T — Sam Bruchhaus (@sambruchhaus) September 13, 2026

As shown in both graphs, the Panthers get gashed on defense when in Cover 3 formation. In Carolina's last two games, opposing offenses have completed 24 of 32 pass attempts for 296 yards.

Maybe it's just an anomaly because both those games happened to be against two of the NFL's elite offenses. Even if thats the case, it's a clear hole in this defensive scheme that other teams will look for when playing against the Panthers.

Carolina won't completely abandon the formation, but the Panthers certainly need to recognize it as a weakness on this defense.

If theres a glass-half-full view on this, it's a two-game sample, and the defense is still more talented on paper in 2026 than it was throughout 2025. Carolina goes on the road this weekend, against a division rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina played their best football of the season against the Falcons in 2025. That trend has to continue for another run towards the top of the NFC South.