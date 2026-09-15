Panthers' Offensive Gains Are Real, but There's Still One Major Concern

It’s actually occurred a little more recent than some may think. The last time the Carolina Panthers scored at least 37 points was in Week 18 of 2024. Dave Canales’s squad outlasted the Falcons at Atlanta in overtime, 44-38.

On the other hand, you can stop researching the last time the Panthers gave up as many points as they did on Sunday in their 59-37 home setback to the visiting Chicago Bears. It had never happened until this past Sunday. The previous team record for an opponent scoring in a game was 52 points. That happened on two occasions—mostly recently in a Thursday night loss at Pittsburgh in 2018.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young had a big day in Sunday’s loss to the Bears

Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker! The kid can play

pic.twitter.com/mjdeZlLnrI — AeroGant ✭ (@AeroGant) September 13, 2026

The clash between this pair of reigning NFC division champions featured teams that combined for 1,030 yards of total offense—most of that by Ben Johnson’s Bears (552). Still, Carolina had no problems moving the ball, running for 125 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Bryce Young had a big day. The fourth-year signal-caller connected on 23 of his 37 throws for 361 yards and three touchdowns, with just one pick. He also ran seven yards for a score.

Bleacher Report’s NFL trifecta of Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, and Moe Moton took a closer look at the Week 1 slate of games. When it came to this clash and Canales’s club, they noted the positives regarding Young and the offense. As for the other side of the ball, they questioned whether the club’s offseason additions on defense might not have as good as advertised.

Carolina’s new-look defense looked helpless vs. Chicago

61-yard Kyle Monangai TD!



CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ni8sWMbta3 — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

“In free agency, the Panthers signed edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, and they added linebacker Bobby Okereke after the roster cuts deadline. With those additions to the front seven, Carolina should have a stout defense this year, but the unit didn't show it on Sunday, giving up eight touchdowns.”

More than half of the Bears’ offensive yards came on the ground. Chicago ran wild, totaling 39 attempts for a whopping 291 yards. De’Andre Swift racked up 124 yards and two scored on 19 carries. Second-year pro Kyle Monangai added 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.

Caleb Williams vs the Panthers



21/29

269 Yards

2 Touchdowns

10 Rushes

65 Yards

2 Touchdowns



59-37 Victory pic.twitter.com/Ob7yMp8mPt — FRANCH18E (@FRANCH18EBK) September 14, 2026

And when quarterback Caleb Williams wasn’t busy throwing for 269 yards and two TDs, he was rushing for 65 yards and a pair of scores. All told, Chicago averaged a brisk 7.9 yards per offensive play.

Was the Panthers’ defensive performance on Sunday an anomaly?

“Perhaps Carolina's defense ran into an offensive buzzsaw,” added the B/R writers, “but this is the caliber of opponent that the Panthers will face on a first-place schedule with division leaders on the slate. If Carolina scores 37, it should be able to win those games.”

Indeed. And there’s no reason to think that Dan Morgan’s offseason additions such as Lloyd (team-high 13 tackles), Phillips (3 tackles, 1 sack), and Okereke (6 tackles, 1 forced fumble) won’t make strides as the year unfolds.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up is a trip to Atlanta and a team that gained 238 total yards in a 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh. If the Falcons have few problems moving the ball, Panthers’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero may be getting ready to feel some real heat.