The Carolina Panthers recently named Todd Wash their interim defensive coordinator. Comments from second-year outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen offer some insight into the changes that have been made.

Umanmielen spoke about the differences between Wash's coaching style and that of former coordinator Ejiro Evero on Thursday. His comments offer some insight into the direction of the Panthers' defense.

"I think now we're trying to impose our will on the offense instead of trying to stop what they're doing," Umanmielen said in a video shared on X.

“I think now we’re trying to impose our will on the offense instead of trying to stop what they’re doing” -Princely #KeepPounding — (Thomas) threes&tds (@threesandtds24) November 24, 2026

Although he did not criticize Evero, his comments point to differences in the two coaches' approaches to defense. Those differences are worth considering, especially after the Panthers' defense struggled during the 2024 and 2026 seasons.

Panthers' Defensive Struggles Went Beyond One Bad Stretch

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash on the sidelines in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evero was hired in 2023 to coordinate the defense for the Panthers. The defense had a strong first season under Evero, but things changed in 2024. The unit finished last in the league in points allowed that year. Dave Canales was named the new head coach of the Panthers in 2024 and retained Evero as defensive coordinator. The defense improved to 15th in points allowed in 2025, but struggled again this season.

Prior to their game in Week 8, the Panthers allowed opponents to score an average of 27.6 points per game and amass 349.6 yards of offense. Additionally, they were giving up 140.7 yards on the ground per game, which ranked 30th in the NFL.

The Panthers lost 43-13 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 and 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers the following week. After those losses, the team let go of defensive coordinator Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley. They also named Wash as the interim defensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

Todd Wash Has Given Panthers Defense a Different Identity

There is only so much Wash can change at this point in the season with the roster he has available, considering there is still much of Evero's system in place.

Wash's first game as defensive coordinator was a 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos. After that, they beat the New Orleans Saints 20-17 and the Baltimore Ravens 35-33. In the Ravens game, they allowed 157 yards on the ground and 421 total yards, but took the ball away three times. Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks in the game and looks to be developing into the player they need him to be. His performance was also highlighted in On SI's breakdown of the Panthers' win over Baltimore.

Panthers May Have Waited Too Long to Make the Change

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers may have been better off firing Evero sooner, as many of the issues plaguing the defense extended beyond him. With a number of injuries and personnel limitations, Wash may not have the luxury of time to fully implement his system with the defense.

Umanmielen’s comments about being proactive and not reactive to the offense were very telling. This is the mentality the Panthers defense must embody. They must be proactive in attacking the opponent’s offense, particularly the quarterback.

Under Wash, the Panthers defense has begun to show signs of improvement. Consistency is something the team needs, but Wash is bringing some much-needed change to the defense, as Umanmielen alluded to.