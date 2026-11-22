The Carolina Panthers secure a 35-33 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in what was maybe the wildest game of the season. This game was drunk from the start: muffed punts by Baltimore, a safety to open the game, and trickery on both teams' first touchdowns.

There were seven lead changes, and the game came down to a tipped pass by Will Lee III, leading to a Tyrel Dodson interception to clinch the win. Chuba Hubbard was once again outstanding, rushing for 120 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

The quarterback play looked bleak at the beginning of the game. Carolina's first possession ended in a safety when Bryce Young tried to get the ball out, but his knee went down in the end zone. The next possession ended in a punt. After that, Young and the Carolina offense found their rhythm.

Bryce Young's Efficiency Was Needed

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Young is back to playing with poise and conviction. Against the Ravens, Young completed 22 of 30 passes for 254 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. In two of Carolina's last three games, Young completed 73% of his passes and now has three games this season in which he completed 70% of his passes.

For the most part, Carolina's offensive line was solid today, giving Young time to make subtle movements in the pocket and launch the ball downfield. Young also spread the wealth, finding eight different receivers, with four receivers having at least three catches.

Bucking a Season Long Trend

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Entering Sunday, the Panthers were 0-5 when Young threw an interception, which changed today, finally ending a season-long trend.

Young threw a bad interception in the third quarter, his first real mistake of the game. Young rolled to his right and tried to force a throw to Tetairoa McMillan at the back of the end zone, but T.J. Tampa picked it off.

Carolina was in the red zone and up by three points; a touchdown likely would've clinched the game, and even a field goal would've put them in a great position. Instead, the Ravens scored in the fourth quarter to take the lead, leaving the Panthers needing a go-ahead drive.

Bryce Young Delivers In a High Leverage Moment

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Despite the third-quarter interception in the endzone, Young was dialed in all game, and in the fourth quarter, down 33-32, Young made the plays needed for Carolina to score.

Young made three big-time throws in Carolina's game-winning drive. The first was a 13-yard strike to McMillan that put the Panthers in Baltimore territory; the next was an 18-yard pass to Tommy Tremble in the middle of the field. Lastly, Young found Jalen Coker on a 6-yard pass to the Baltimore 19-yard line, setting up Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Carolina couldn't punch it in the end zone, but Young made the biggest plays of the game.

Bryce Young's Final Grade: B+

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Young was great against Baltimore, Carolina's QB1 certainly had help from Hubbard and the defense making timely plays, but Young did enough to secure the win and made elite plays when elite plays were needed.

Even on a day with a safety and a bad interception, it's encouraging to see Young stay on an even keel and be confident in the biggest moments. That's what a franchise QB does.

Final Grade: B+