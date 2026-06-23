Panthers DL Derrick Brown: No. 4 Player Has an Easy Job This Season

The Carolina Panthers' defensive centerpiece has long been Derrick Brown. He's not the best pass-rushing defensive lineman in the NFL, but he's capable, and he's a stout run defender. He should've been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro by now.

We've seen what Brown can do with virtually no help in either area. He's routinely double-teamed but still finds a way to make an impact. Now imagine if he didn't face a double-team on every single play.

Brown's prowess as a run-stopper and pass-rusher makes him the fourth-most important Panther this year, and it looks like he's finally going to have an easier time this season.

Supremely important Derrick Brown may have his easiest year yet

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If you ever need evidence of Derrick Brown's impact, look no further than the 2025 defense versus 2024. When Brown went down, the Panthers had the worst defense in the league by far. When he returned in 2025, they were much better.

Brown doesn't get enough credit, but this year, he finally might. Teams will probably still double-team him some, but Lee Hunter and others along the defensive front will make that a tougher sell.

Brown doesn't have to do everything on his own for once. He tied for the team lead in sacks last year, but he won't be the only player the defense is worried about getting into the backfield.

He will have help from both Jaelan Phillips and Lee Hunter in stopping the run, too. Brown remains the best player up front, but opposing offensive coordinators almost have to pick their poison, and they may end up playing everyone mostly straight up.

If that happens, provided Phillips, Nic Scourton, and Hunter all hold up their end of the bargain (which they seem poised to do), then prepare for a career year out of Brown. If he had five sacks while seeing extra blockers plenty, imagine what he can do without that.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) looks on during warmups | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

And if he does, this defense takes on a whole new shape. Double-teams are not uncommon across the NFL, and the best players, like Brown, make an impact despite them. But if he can't be double-teamed every time, then he's going to make plays and change the game.

Having someone who can collapse the pocket and force the QB into the edge rushers' lanes and stop the run is ridiculously important, and we're finally going to get to see how well Brown can do that.