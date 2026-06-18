The Path to Contention is Right There For the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will look to keep the upward trajectory going in 2026 and build even more off an NFC South title in 2025. Carolina is operating like a team that wants to win, and win now. This shows with the offseason spending that they've done. Now the expectation is contention, but there are a few steps that have to happen first.

NFL Analyst Gives the Best Case for the Carolina Panthers

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates a sack against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan dropped his best and worst cases for every team in the NFL. For the Carolina Panthers, the best case was the revamped defense becoming a top unit in the league. Sullivan brought up the blockbuster signings of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, two signings that bring a new sense of maturity and high-level experience.

This defense will be one of the catalysts for a successful 2026 season. Carolina now has exceptional talent on all three levels of the defense. Having Derrick Brown on the interior defensive line and Jaelan Phillips as a pass rusher, then having Devin Lloyd in the middle of the field leading the defense, and then the elite corner duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson in the secondary.

This Panthers defense has to improve; last year, Carolina's defense was the definition of mediocre, ranking 16th in the NFL. With the added help in the areas most needed, especially the pass rush, this defense has the talent of a top-10 defense, which would propel Carolina into contender status and give them a chance in every game.

The One Factor Thats More Important Than the Defense Improving

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks downfield during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Carolina's defense has high expectations this season, but they don't have the most pressure to perform; that would be QB Bryce Young. There are a few QBs each year who are on the short list of having the most pressure on them; this year, Bryce Young is on that short list.

Carolina doesn't go spend the amount of money they did and invest in the trenches through free agency and the draft unless they think they can win. Bryce Young now has the tools around him to make Carolina a real threat.

If Young doesn't perform, or even regresses, Carolina won't do anything in 2026. No repeat NFC South title, no playoff, and for Bryce Young, no huge contract extension. As far as best-case scenarios go, Bryce takes a leap this year, ups his touchdown total from 23 to somewhere in the 28-32 range, and increases his passing yards from just over 3000 to around the 3500-3700 mark.

It may be a lot to ask, but Bryce Young was picked first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is what is asked of first overall picks.