The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on a crucial stretch of their season, and this season’s team is different from last season’s team in one important way: it has experience.

In last season’s run to the playoffs, only two players on Carolina’s roster had appeared in a postseason game with the Panthers. This season, 25 players on Carolina’s roster have postseason experience with the organization, and 38 players on the Panthers’ roster have played in a postseason game during their NFL careers.

With the Panthers trying to build on last season’s success, that experience could be a major positive for the team as it heads into a meaningful December. Carolina is no longer trying to figure out how to play in meaningful December games.

Panthers Have a Much More Experienced Roster

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of differences between this year’s roster and the one that was on the field last season for Carolina’s playoff push. Only two players on last season’s roster had any postseason experience with the organization: long snapper JJ Jansen and offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

Now, that group includes several of the team’s most important players. Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Chuba Hubbard, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Mike Jackson, Tre'von Moehrig and Tetairoa McMillan are among the players who experienced the postseason with Carolina last year.

The group also includes young players like Princely Umanmielen, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. So, while veteran leaders are always nice to have, there are a lot of young guys on this team who have already experienced what it’s like to play in the postseason.

The fact that the team has so many more experienced players doesn’t guarantee another playoff run for the Panthers, but it does mean there are many more players on this team who understand what the organization is trying to achieve.

Derrick Brown Understands What's at Stake for Carolina

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) with the american flag before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown knows how important this part of the season is. The Panthers are 5-5 and have a chance to put themselves in a great position for the rest of the season. Teams can start off very well in September and October, but that doesn’t mean they’ll make the playoffs.

In terms of Carolina’s remaining schedule, the Panthers still have several division games, which could put the team in a great position to separate itself in the NFC South.

Coach Dave Canales recently discussed the value of having players on the roster who have experienced a playoff game at home and the excitement that surrounds playing in the postseason. Canales noted that the players on the roster are motivated by the chance to play in the postseason again.

That experience can shape the way players prepare for the upcoming weeks. Canales wants his team to prepare for each division game as if it is a playoff game.

Bryce Young and the Panthers Have Learned From Last Season

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pas the ball during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the greatest things to come from last season’s playoff run was that the team learned how to handle the ups and downs of a long season.

Bryce Young, Carolina’s quarterback, discussed in a recent press conference how Canales’ approach helps keep players focused on the task at hand instead of getting caught up in outside expectations.

This is going to be especially important as the team approaches the final stretch of the season and every game means so much in terms of the division. The team experienced adversity last season and still managed to make the playoffs. The players also know how quickly things can change and how much momentum they can lose with just one loss.

This is a different team than last year. There is more postseason experience on this team, and some of the key players from last season’s playoff run are now leaders on this team.

The team still has a lot of work to do to get back to the postseason, but it is better equipped to handle the pressure of the remaining games on the schedule than last year’s team was.