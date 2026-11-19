The Carolina Panthers have a chance to solidify their position in the NFC South on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are coming off a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, while the Ravens are trying to get their season back on track after a disappointing start to the year.

While the Ravens are expected to be without Lamar Jackson due to a thumb injury, the Panthers will have to prepare for the offense of Jacoby Brissett. However, the Panthers must focus on their own offense and find opportunities to succeed on Sunday. Here are four predictions for the Panthers in their matchup against the Ravens.

Bryce Young Throws for More Than 250 Yards and Two Touchdowns

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) kneels before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Bryce Young has had some great games, the key to success for the Panthers’ quarterback will be to continue playing well as the season moves into the second half. Through nine games, Young has thrown for 2,397 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Ravens have given up an average of 219.5 passing yards per game this season. However, they also have 25 sacks on the season, which means the Panthers’ offensive line will have to play well to give Young enough time to throw. If the Panthers can give Young enough time, he can throw for big yards against the Ravens.

Young can find several receivers to throw the ball to in Carolina, including Tetairoa McMillan, who is having a great season with 660 receiving yards and three touchdowns in nine games. This game could be a great chance for the two to connect for a big game.

Prediction: Young throws for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chuba Hubbard Rushes for More Than 80 Yards

The Ravens have been playing much better against the run than they have in the passing game. In total, the Ravens have allowed 105.9 rushing yards per game on the season. In addition, the Ravens have allowed 3.7 yards per carry.

However, the Panthers must keep running the football even when the running game is not as effective. Carolina’s running back, Chuba Hubbard, is having a great season as well. He has rushed for 711 yards and scored seven touchdowns in nine games. He is also having a great season in the passing game as well as he has 247 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

If the Panthers can establish the running game early in the game with Hubbard, then that will keep pressure off Young in the passing game. He can also contribute in the passing game as well.

Prediction: Hubbard rushes for 85 yards and scores a touchdown.

Tetairoa McMillan Records His First 100-Yard Receiving Game Since Week 1

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though McMillan is in his second NFL season, the wide receiver has become one of the top targets for the Carolina Panthers’ passing game. In nine games, McMillan has 49 receptions for 660 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 73.3 receiving yards per game.

McMillan can make plays down the field for the Panthers, but Carolina will need more out of the wide receiver if the Ravens can take away the running game. Young can look to get the ball to McMillan early in the game and let him work against the Ravens’ secondary.

The Ravens have given up an average of 219.5 passing yards per game this season. If the Panthers can give Young enough time to throw the ball, then McMillan can have a big game against the Ravens.

Prediction: McMillan records 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Panthers Commit Fewer Than Eight Penalties

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) rushes teh ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Carolina’s biggest issues this season has been penalties. Through nine games, the Panthers have been penalized 87 times for 787 yards, averaging 9.7 penalties per game. That is the highest average in the NFL.

Even though Carolina won the game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the 17 penalties in that game were too many. Those penalties can put the offense in bad situations and give opponents additional opportunities to score.

Carolina will have to be more disciplined against the Ravens, as the Ravens also have issues with penalties, averaging eight per game.

Prediction: The Panthers commit fewer than eight penalties against Baltimore.

Final Prediction

The Panthers have a chance to take advantage of Baltimore’s recent struggles, but this will not be an easy game. The Ravens have playmakers on both sides of the ball, including running back Derrick Henry, and a defense that can be difficult to score against.

The Panthers need to protect the football and make plays when the running game is not working. If Hubbard can get things going early in the game and McMillan continues to make plays in the passing game, then the Panthers have a chance to control the game.

Final Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Ravens 24.