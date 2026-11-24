It was a wild game, but the Carolina Panthers came out on top, taking a two-game lead at the top of the NFC South. Carolina's Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens saw Carolina's offense get back into rhythm, leaning on Chuba Hubbard in the run game and pushing the ball downfield to Tetairoa McMillan, Darren Waller, and others.

Bryce Young had moments he'd want to take back, such as the first-quarter safety and the third-quarter interception in the endzone, which led to Baltimore taking the lead in the fourth quarter. However, outside of those two mistakes, Young was outstanding, completing 73% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns.

What was most impressive about Young's performance was his poise in the pocket, and his ability to operate under pressure, of which there was plenty.

Young completed 22-30 passes for 254 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, 173 of those passing yards were under pressure, a career high for Young. Furthermore, both touchdown passes came under pressure as well; that's elite production under those circumstances, with the offensive line being as bad as it's been throughout the season.

Bryce Young threw for a career-high 173 yards under pressure against the Ravens, completing 10 of 15 passes with 2 TDs and an INT.



Young led his 14th career game-winning drive, tied for the most by a QB age 25 or younger since at least 1950.@BALvsCAR | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/X9HkXey0P8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 22, 2026

As far as pressure goes, it's not going to get any easier for Young, as Carolina is back on the road this week, facing the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is Elite at Pressuring Opposing QBs

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The Buccaneers are No. 7 in the NFL in pass rush win rate. In Week 7 against the Panthers, the Bucs posted 17 pressures and five sacks. It was Carolina's worst offensive line performance of the season, which is saying something considering how bad it's been all season.

With Young handling pressure better than at any point in his career, he'll need to continue that against Tampa Bay. Carolina cannot afford another game like Week 7, when Young was essentially fighting for his life the entire game and had no room to operate.

Carolina's season could be in the balance on Monday Night Football. The Panthers lead atop the division by two games after Week 11, but falling to 0-2 against Tampa Bay would be disastrous. With how close this NFC South race is trending towards being, Carolina needs as much breathing room as possible, and being swept by the next best team in the division would be disastrous.

Carolina had to bank on the Falcons beating the Saints to win the division in 2025. If the Panthers don't want their fate decided by tiebreakers this season, then a win on Monday Night Football is desperately needed.