Panthers Have Bigger Aspirations, but Are They Good Enough to Get There?

The Carolina Panthers find themselves in an interesting position for the second half of the 2026 NFL season. The Panthers have lost three straight games but still remain in the thick of the NFC South race with the opportunity to make the playoffs.

While Carolina is not a playoff-caliber team yet, it is showing signs of life as a 3-5 team. There are also many reasons for concern as to whether or not this team can play with any consistency.

The Carolina Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos, 26-21, in Week 9 action. Quarterback Bryce Young completed 28 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. However, he also had an interception in the end zone and lost a fumble late in the game that was recovered by the Broncos. The Panthers also had 13 penalties for 119 yards in the loss.

The Panthers have lost three straight to the Buccaneers, Packers and Broncos. In each of those games, mistakes were made that were capitalized on by the other team.

The NFC South Gives Carolina an Opportunity

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason Carolina is still in the hunt for the playoffs is because of the division it plays in. The Panthers and New Orleans Saints are both 3-5 and tied for first place in the division. Tampa Bay and Atlanta are both 3-6.

Carolina can remain in the division race without having to make up too many games on the first-place teams. Last year, the Panthers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record.

Winning the division and making a playoff run are two different things, though. The Panthers need to find a way to become more consistent.

This will be a huge game for the Panthers as they look to get back on track and win in New Orleans. If they can get a win against the Saints, then they will be in a good position in the division as well as stopping their current slide. Carolina has Baltimore and Tampa Bay after New Orleans.

There is still plenty of time for the Panthers to turn things around, but the NFC South gives them plenty of opportunities.

The main thing that the Panthers are looking for in the rest of the season is to be able to play some consistent football. The defense needs to be able to stop teams from scoring, and the offense needs to stop making mistakes like they have been in the last few games.

This team wants to do more than just compete in the NFC South this year. Whether or not they have the goods to make another run at the playoffs is yet to be determined, but the next few weeks will provide answers to that question.