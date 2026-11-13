Panthers vs. Saints Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Who Will Win NFC South Showdown?)

The top two teams in the NFC South face off when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

In most divisions, the top two teams would be a fierce battle of Super Bowl hopefuls. In the NFC South, it’s a pair of 3-5 squads trying to hold on.

The Panthers have lost three in a row since back-to-back wins against the Lions and Eagles. Meanwhile, the Saints are 2-1 in their last three games, including an overtime win over the Browns last week.

The Saints won both meetings against the Panthers last season, 17-7 and 20-17.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +2.5 (-110)

Saints -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers: +110

Saints: -130

Total

48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The line has shifted quite a bit since the odds opened for this game. The Panthers opened as -1.5 favorites, and now the Saints are favored by 2.5 points. The total has gone up a point from 47.5 to 48.5 as well.

Panthers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

This is a terrible matchup between two NFC South teams, and there's not a convincing argument to bet on either of them in what's a near coin-flip game. With that being said, there is an argument to be made for betting the OVER.

As bad as both teams are, the offenses for each of them have played better than their defenses. They enter this game ranking 13th and 22nd in EPA per play but 22nd and 25th in opponent EPA per play. Things get even worse for both defenses when you consider their respective success rates, which rank 24th and 30th in the NFL.

There is also one glaring weakness of both defenses, and it's their inability to get off the field on third down. They rank 28th and 31st in opponent third-down conversion rate, and the Panthers also rank 29th in red zone defense, which is also good news for OVER bettors.

Let's sit back and root for points in this NFC South battle.

Pick: OVER 47.5 (-110) via DraftKings

MacMillan put it bluntly that there’s no convincing side in this game, and I can’t disagree with that take. However, I do slightly lean to the Saints here at home.

New Orleans should be feeling a bit better than Carolina given its recent performances, and the Saints did win both meetings last season. Still, I’m not too confident in either side.

Final Score Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 24

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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