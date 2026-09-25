Panthers Injury Report is Bad News: Latest Updates on Devin Lloyd, Jalen Coker & More

The Carolina Panthers did not make it through their 34-3 win in Atlanta unscathed. Jonathon Brooks suffered a groin injury that's going to cost him six weeks after surgery. Others came away banged up, and the latest injury report reveals just that.

Bobby Okereke will have the green dot with Devin Lloyd out. Tyrel Dodson will make his first start as a Panther. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 25, 2026

Unfortunately, Devin Lloyd has been ruled out, which is a huge blow. He's the NFC Defensive Player of the Week and a huge loss in the middle. Bobby Okereke is taking the green dot role, and a backup, Tyrel Dodson, will take Lloyd's spot.

Panthers' injury report vs. Browns:

Out: LB Devin Lloyd (calf), Nick Scott (rib), LB Claudin Cherelus (shoulder)

Questionable: WR Jalen Coker (ankle), WR Xavier Legette (knee) — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 25, 2026

Claudin Cherilus, who might've started for Lloyd, is also out. So is Nick Scott, who left the Falcons game early after suffering an injury and never returned. It's a good time to point out that Trevin Wallace was cut and would've been a fine substitution this week.

Dave Canales: Jalen Coker is expected to play. Xavier Legette likely will be a game-day decision. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 25, 2026

The offense suffered some blows, too. Jalen Coker did not practice yesterday and was limited before, but he's expected to play, fortunately. Xavier Legette got hurt on his 55-yard catch, and he's dealing with soreness. He's a game-time decision.

Losing Coker would be a huge blow, but he's technically not out of the woods yet. Losing Legette would also sting as he was just coming into his own this year, so hopefully he is able to get back on the field.

The Panthers are heading to Cleveland to take on a Browns team that just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're favored and widely expected to win, but losing Lloyd and potentially others could really tilt the scales.

This is, however, one of the more winnable games on the schedule this year. To go into Sunday Night Football next week against the Detroit Lions at 2-1 is imperative, giving the Panthers a chance to be .500 or better when they get the Week 5 bye.

In a tight division and facing a tough schedule, every win is important, so being able to beat the teams you should beat, with or without some key players, is vital. The Panthers have to take care of business this weekend, but losing Lloyd and potentially more will absolutely play a role.

The Panthers will have a tougher time on defense, and if Coker and/or Legette can't play, they'll have a tougher time on offense. Look for Okereke, who was also excellent last week, to have a big game on defense, with Tetairoa McMillan taking a chunk of the usage on offense.