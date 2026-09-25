3 Things (Besides a Win) We Need to See in Panthers-Browns This Week

The Carolina Panthers are 1-1, and we'd all like to see them make it to 2-1 and continue this exciting, fun, and inspiring start to the season. The Cleveland Browns don't initially appear as a massive threat to that future.

So, the most important thing is to get a win. But beyond that, there are a few things we need to see to provide some hope for the future and some evidence that the Panthers are getting better as they go.

A more potent rushing attack

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have relied on Bryce Young so far, and he's thrived. They can't afford to use a one-dimensional offense for long, especially against a defense that likely matches up better against Young and the Panthers' offense than the previous two.

How can they adjust? Running the ball a bit more and a bit better. The rushing attack has been fine so far, but it's been on the back burner. Let's see what the Panthers can do if they lean on Chuba Hubbard and if they take some pressure off Young.

Plus, with Brooks out, it's time for Hubbard to earn his money. So far, he's done just that. Let's see him keep it up another week.

Better run defense

defensive stuff rate vs RB runs



(% of opponent runs stuffed for no gain)



33% - BUF

30% - CIN

29% - WAS

25% - SEA

25% - GB

24% - BAL

24% - PIT

24% - ATL

22% - TB

22% - ARI

22% - KC

21% - LAC

21% - JAX

21% - CLE

20% - MIN

18% - LV

17% - PHI

17% - MIA

16% - TEN

16% - SF

14% - CHI… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 22, 2026

Aside from penalties, there's one thing the Panthers have been unable to do in either game this year. They've thrown the ball well, ran it just fine, and protected against the pass pretty well, both in coverage and pass rush.

They haven't been able to defend the run at all. They've been gashed badly. They have the league's worst rate of stuffing a run at the line of scrimmage: 4%. So, 96% of the time, opposing runners are getting past the line of scrimmage. That is abysmal for a team with Derrick Brown on it.

Bryce Young success

This may sound silly after two dynamite weeks, but Bryce Young has an important task ahead of him. For one thing, this is maybe the best defense he's seen yet, so it's time to see if his hot start is fool's gold or not.

The Browns also run a man-heavy scheme, and so far, Young has done his damage against zone. Can he thrive when the opposing defense matches up poorly for him? Can he prove that he's not a one-trick pony this year? Success is success, but it's important to derive a little more context.