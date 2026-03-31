Panthers Kickstart Defense-First Mock Draft With Risky Selection

Mock draft season is at its peak right now, as there are just 23 days until the NFL Draft takes place. When it comes to the Carolina Panthers, mock drafts have been all over the place with what positions the Panthers target.

Some mocks are offense-heavy; others have a good mix of offense and defense. Then there are the few that still have the Panthers going defense-heavy despite prioritizing that side of the ball in free agency. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson released his three-round mock draft on Monday afternoon and has the Panthers going in a surprising and questionable direction.

Panthers Target Secondary Help in Latest Mock

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson has the Panthers investing in their defense early in the draft, but it’s not the position most would consider a need for 2026. The Panthers select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with the 19th pick overall in Wilson’s mock. Cornerback isn’t the most pressing of needs for Carolina right now, but the thought process behind this pick is for down the line, not 2026.

Wilson explains why McCoy would get drafted by Carolina, simply because Panthers corner Mike Jackson is entering the final year of his contract. McCoy, for his career, has six interceptions and 42 solo tackles. McCoy has really good ball skills. He’s a former high school receiver, so he has a knack for tracking the ball down.

Jermod McCoy 44 Tackles, 4 INT, 7 PD 2024 Season Highlights.



The first round project pick missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL tear. pic.twitter.com/X68BdN50St — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 4, 2026

The Risk of Drafting McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jermod McCoy has really good tape; his skill isn’t something to question, but his health is. McCoy didn’t play a single snap in 2025 due to a torn ACL injury he suffered in 2024.

McCoy’s pro day is today in Knoxville, as the University of Tennessee will host scouts from all over the league to evaluate some prospects from the Vols. If McCoy runs well and does well in the drills, then that could be a sigh of relief for some teams.

Why the Panthers Shouldn’t Draft McCoy

Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Team Manager Dan Morgan signs an autograph during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Obviously, injury concerns are there, but the main reason the Panthers shouldn’t draft McCoy is that there are needs that are more dire. Some positions that should be addressed first are safety, tight end, and more offensive tackle help. Even in this mock draft, Wilson has the Panthers selecting McCoy while players like Spencer Fano (RT, Utah), Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon), and Dillion Thieneman (S, Oregon) are on the board.

If the Panthers were to actually pass up on those three for McCoy, it would be one of the worst decisions Dan Morgan and Dave Canales could make, and so far, there haven’t been too many bad decisions.