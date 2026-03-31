Five Positions the Panthers Should Focus on in the NFL Draft

Slowly but surely, the three-day process known as the NFL draft is creeping up for all 32 teams. Some organizations are still dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s when it comes to free agency. Pro days for college prospects are in full swing.

The Carolina Panthers have seven selections in April’s draft. That’s one each in the first four rounds, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth. It’s just one person’s opinion, but here the areas the organization should address, in order of importance.

1. Edge rusher

No team in the NFL has totaled fewer sacks than the Panthers (89) dating back to 2023. Edge rushers Nic Scourton (who tied for the team lead with 5.0 sacks in 2025) and Princely Umanmielen were selected in the second and third round a year ago, respectively. Still, only two teams in the league finished with fewer QB traps (30) than Carolina.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, the Panthers signed five-year pro Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal. He played a total of 18 games, including playoffs, with the Dolphins and Eagles, respectively, in 2025 and looks healthy following two injury-shortened seasons in Miami. However, this is a draft loaded with edge rushers and Ejiro Evero’s defense could use all the help it can get.

2. Safety

The reigning NFC South champions have one of the top cornerback tandems in the league in two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and underappreciated Mike Jackson. Despite the lack of a consistent pass rush, the Panthers allowed only 20 TD passes in 2025—quite an improvement from the previous season when they gave up an NFL-high 29 scores through the air.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s the back half of the secondary that is concerning. While Tre’von Moehrig was a solid addition a year ago, free safety Nick Scott, despite re-signing with the team this offseason, could be in danger of losing his starting job. A name that has popped up recently in mock drafts has been University of Oregon prospect Dillon Thieneman, who could add a little more oomph to Evero’s defense.

3. Tackle

Incumbent left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with a ruptured patellar tendon in the wild card loss to the Rams. His availability for 2026 is very much in doubt. The Panther signed former Packers’ blocker Rasheed Walker to an economical one-year deal, but is he a long-term answer?

Battle-tested Yosh Nijman was thought to be one option, but he opted for retirement. While Morgan did add Stone Forsythe (Raiders) in free agency. It would be somewhat of a surprise if Carolina didn’t address this spot within the first three rounds of the draft.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

4. Tight end

This is a spot where the team could certainly use a big-time playmaker, as well as a performer with a nose for the end zone. Over the past two seasons, Panthers’ tight ends have caught a total of eight touchdown passes. In 2025, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan reached the end zone seven times for Carolina.

Speaking of Oregon Ducks, Kenyon Sadiq has been a very popular name when it comes to Canales’ team. Last year, Morgan used a fifth-round pick on Mitchell Evans. A tight end with the potential to be a downfield threat would really make things much easier quarterback Bryce Young.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

5. Center

The three players that started at this position the past two seasons are no longer with the team. Cade Mays signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, versatile veteran Austin Corbett recently joined the Buffalo Bills, and Brady Christensen remains an unsigned free agent.

Morgan plucked pivot Luke Fortner away from the rival New Orleans Saints via a one-year, $4.75 million deal. Canales recently said that the four-year pro will compete with Nick Samic for the starting job. That could mean that the team is looking for a young prospect to groom.