NFL Insider Reveals 2 Positions Panthers Are Honing In On at NFL Draft

There are 32 days left until the NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers still have more work to do this offseason, despite already having more free agency success than most of, if not the entire, NFL. Carolina clearly prioritized defense this offseason, filling major holes such as edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. The NFL Draft is right around the corner. Though Carolina can still add an immediate contributor with the 19th pick.

Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd were the two highlights of Carolina’s free agency so far, and rightfully so. Phillips addressed a dire need for pass-rush help, since the Panthers were literally the worst at hitting the opposing QB last season. Lloyd adds a huge boost in coverage and was second in the NFL in interceptions in 2025.

Insider Thinks Both Offense and Defense Should Be In Play

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the draft looming, one NFL insider has two positions that the Panthers should target if the right prospects are available. One of the positions isn’t surprising at all, but the other one is, and still makes sense to a degree.

EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline released his list of teams whose draft plans have changed since free agency started, and at the top of the list were the Carolina Panthers. Pauline thinks the Panthers should target two options for the first round: either Oregon TE, Kenyon Sadiq, or another cornerback

As far as defensive options go, cornerback is a little surprising, and a position that hasn’t been talked about much with the Panthers and the NFL Draft. The Panthers already have one of the better cornerback duos in the NFL, with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

It does make sense, though, because corners can be expensive. The Panthers already have Jaycee Horn under a long-term contract, but if Mike Jackson has another good year or even a better year than 2025, he could be due for a huge contract himself. If the Panthers can’t pay him, they could have a stud young corner ready to take his place.

Mike Jackson 1 INT, 4 PD, 3 TKL vs LAR in Wildcard Game Today.pic.twitter.com/64W5Is7XqO https://t.co/FttzjIV5JT — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) January 11, 2026

If there was another defensive position that would make more sense, it’d be safety. Drafting a young stud of a safety makes sense long term, especially since current starting safety Nick Scott is 30 years old and is just on a one-year deal.

Tight End Talent May Be Too Hard to Pass Up On

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for tight end, Kenyon Sadiq makes all the sense in the world. Fills the one big hole on offense that Carolina has right now, which is a go-to tight end who can be Bryce Young’s safety blanket in third-down situations and in the red zone. It’s just an added bonus that Sadiq is basically a 240-lb receiver who runs a 4.39 40-yard dash, has great hands, and is a willing blocker.

Kenyon Sadiq 6 REC, 72 YDS, 2 TDs vs USC Today.



Insane athlete.pic.twitter.com/nvvx2HBo50 https://t.co/y1wPa69ivt — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 23, 2025

Both corner and tight end make sense, but if the Panthers have the choice between the two, passing up on Sadiq would feel like a major mistake.