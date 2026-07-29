Panthers Linked to Vita Vea Trade with Buccaneers They Cannot Ignore

The biggest news in the NFC South is that standout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade. Naturally, that helps all the other teams. The Bucs, despite fading last year and having a relatively mediocre offseason, are the favorites to take back the division from the Carolina Panthers.

So, if Vea leaves, the Bucs will get worse, opening the door to a repeat title for the Panthers. We have covered why the Panthers should go for Vea, allowing them to improve and hurt the Buccaneers all in one fell swoop.

Don't believe us? Take ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler's word for it, then.

Vita Vea to the Panthers is a perfect trade

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers lost Tershawn Wharton to injury for the foreseeable future. He was pretty bad in 2025, but he was a body up front that was likely to bounce back. The Panthers have depth, but it's almost all unproven.

They could use another good defensive tackle to help everyone, and one of the best interior linemen in the NFL has just requested a trade: Vita Vea. The Panthers have a need and would love to deplete the Bucs.

But he's also a good fit for Ejiro Evero's system. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed this out, "Carolina also employs a 3-4 front that would suit Vea well. He could play nose tackle between defensive ends Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton. Bobby Brown III, last year's free agent nose tackle, was just OK last season."

Obviously, few teams know Vea as well as the Panthers, who have been attempting to block him twice a year for almost a decade. Cap space, which sits at less than $10 million, would be a problem, but GM Dan Morgan has plenty of creative avenues to free up space.

As we covered previously, the Panthers need to replace Nic Scourton, and Vea is a top pass-rushing defensive tackle. It won't fix the edge, but the Panthers would more than replicate the lost pressure on the quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) runs on the field during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would the Buccaneers ever consider sending him to a rival? "Yes, intradivision deals are still unsavory in some league circles. But sentiment is slowly changing, as teams become more open to this concept if the value is good," Fowler said.

If the Panthers pay enough, they're one of the best landing spots possible for Vea. Few teams can match pairing him with a fellow superstar like Derrick Brown. So if this isn't just a smokescreen for an extension, the Panthers cannot ignore the fit and need.