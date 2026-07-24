Underrated Panthers Will Have Hands Full in NFC South on the Rise in 2026

Flashback to this past season. The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South for the first time since 2015. Dave Canales’s club captured the top spot with an 8-9 record, getting the nod via a tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Canales’s team swept the Falcons and split with the Bucs, giving them a combined 3-1 mark against those other 8-9 squads.

Now the Panthers will look to repeat as division champions for the first time since then-head coach Ron Rivera led the franchise to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15. It doesn’t figure to be easy when you consider that all four teams in the division, including Kellen Moore’s 6-11 New Orleans Saints, all finished with 3-3 records vs. their NFC South rivals in 2025.

NFC South may be the NFL’s most improved division in 2026

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Now consider this. Earlier this week, NFL writer Mike Jones of The Athletic listed five underrated teams as well as five overrated clubs heading into 2026. The focus here is the former, where the Falcons, Panthers, and Saints taking up the first, fourth, and fifth spots (Jones listed the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals second and third, respectively).

All told, the reigning NFC South champions may have to survive another dogfight within the division. Still, Carolina has come an awfully long way since that 2-15 finish in 2023. Even though they failed to finish above .500 for the eighth consecutive year, the club overcame a 1-3 start to make its first playoff appearance since 2017.

Third year was the charm for Panthers’ QB Bryce Young

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“Bryce Young’s third season saw him put up career numbers in passing yards (3,011) and touchdowns (23),” said Jones. “The defense went from dead last to middle of the pack. Despite pushing the Los Angeles Rams in a 34-31 wild-card loss, the Panthers continue to fly under the radar.”

Jones also cited the work done by general manager Dan Morgan this offseason when it came to upgrading both the offensive and defensive (edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd) fronts. “Carolina coach Dave Canales and his group just might make some more strides in his third season.”

Can Carolina repeat as NFC South division champions in 2026?

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The recent news surrounding second-year pass rusher Nic Scourton, placed on season-ending injured reserve early today, is certainly unsettling. However, Morgan has built this roster very smartly dating back to 2024 and has addressed both sides of the football with a definitive plan.

Regardless, repeating as NFC South champions certainly doesn’t figure to be easy with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers lurking, and both the Falcons and Saints (Moore’s club swept Carolina in 2025) apparently on the rise.