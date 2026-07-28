The Panthers Should Break the Bank for Buccaneers DT Vita Vea

Some potential good news just broke for the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea just requested a trade. In one way or the other, this helps. Either Vea leaves the rival, or he signs a massive contract that makes it impossible to extend Baker Mayfield.

But there's a secret third option that is best of all: the Panthers trading for Vea. He's obviously fantastic, but he might also be exactly what the doctor ordered for the banged-up Carolina Panthers.

Vita Vea could be just what the Panthers need

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) misses | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We've been wondering how the Panthers will adequately replace Nic Scourton's pressure. Cam Gill is an intriguing prospect, and Princely Umanmielen is there along with Pat Jones. Free agents and trades for edges are options, too.

What if the Panthers just shifted the pressure inside? Derrick Brown is a pretty good pass rusher, but the suddenly available Vita Vea is even better. Neither IDL would see a double-team, and both would absolutely thrive when blocked one-on-one.

Most QB pressures after facing double team in 2025, per @NextGenStats:



1. Jeffery Simmons – 18

2. Christian Barmore – 17

3. Vita Vea – 16

4. Quinnen Williams – 15

5. Calais Campbell - 14 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) March 15, 2026

The Panthers are likely wondering about the edge rushers now, but a pass rush doesn't just have to come off the edge. With Jaelan Phillips creating pressures, the opposite edge rusher will have opportunities no matter who it is.

Adding Vea kills two birds with one stone. It brings in more pass rushing in the wake of Scourton's unfortunate injury and it adds the much-needed IDL depth the Panthers lost when Tershawn Wharton went down.

There are two players with at least 50 (and 60) pressures from the nose tackle spot over the last three combined seasons.



One of them just got dealt for the 10th overall pick.



The other...requested a trade! pic.twitter.com/GiplyohMmi — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 27, 2026

Put simply, Vea is one of the most underrated pass rushers since he isn't a premier edge, and he's one of the best defensive tackles in the sport. Putting him opposite Derrick Brown would just be unfair to opposing defensive lines.

Now, this sort of trade will cost. The Panthers aren't flush with cash, so they'd need to part with a lot of money to clear up space to trade for and then extend Vea. He wants a long-term contract that is up to his demands, which is going to cost.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The draft capital the Panthers would inevitably be giving the Buccaneers would absolutely come back to bite them in some form. The Buccaneers will get good players (though perhaps not as good as Vea) with the premium capital any team will have to part with in this hypothetical trade.

The Buccaneers likely don't want to help the Panthers out, either, which may drive the price up. Nevertheless, if Vea is really available, it behooves the Panthers to put the full-court press on getting him in Charlotte.