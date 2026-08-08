Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly Inducted Into Hall of Fame: Best Moments and Quotes

It's official: Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kuechly was in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon for his official induction, which was well-deserved after his decorated career that included seven Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods.

The former Panthers linebacker retired following the 2019 season, which was a surprise because he was still just 28 years old.

Kuechly said he believed he had given all he had to the game after announcing his retirement, and more recently he admitted that his concussion history was a factor in his decision, he said on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

While was shorter than expected, Kuechly still left an indelible mark on both the Panthers and the NFL. Now, he is forever enshrined as one of the all-time greats in league history.

Here's some of the best moments and quotes from Kuechly's induction on Saturday.

Best moments & quotes from Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame induction

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 enshrinees Luke Kuechly, Drew Brees, Roger Craig Adam Vinatieri and Larry Fitzgerald. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kuechly unveiled his bust upon taking the stage to make his Hall of Fame speech, and his dad was right there to help him in what was a touching moment.

Luke Kuechly's dad helps enshrine him in the Hall of Fame 🩵@ProFootballHOF Enshrinement on ESPN/NFLN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/VGhhFcKv1A — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2026

Kuechly received a warm welcome and plenty of congratulatory handshakes and hugs from fellow Hall of Famers.

And, of course, he got his gold jacket. Here's the first time Kuechly put it on.

Secured the jacket. Ready for the speech! pic.twitter.com/kU5ZsNt0di — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2026

During his speech, Kuechly shouted out some of his former Panthers teammates who showed him what it took to be successful in the NFL.

"When I arrived in Carolina, that standard was held by Jon Beason and Thomas Davis, and was learned from our GM currently, Dan Morgan, sitting right in front there," Kuechly said.

"I couldn't have asked for a better person to start my playing career with than next to Thomas (Davis)," he added. "(Davis) taught me about effort, toughness, competitiveness, and most of all, how to enjoy the game of football. That joy can never be taken away and it helps you find a path forward when this game challenges you."

Kuechly also showed some love for the rest of the class entering the Hall of Fame with him.

Luke Kuechly shouts out his fellow Hall of Fame classmates 🗣️@ProFootballHOF Enshrinement on ESPN/NFLN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/bvfSbV7U8Z — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2026

Kuechly had plenty of support for his big day, as his family was on hand to celebrate with him.

The Kuechly family gathers for the big moment at the Pro Football Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/tA9PNUfytQ — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 8, 2026

With Kuechly now inducted, a total of seven former Panthers players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list includes Kuechly, Jared Allen, Kevin Greene, Sam Mills, Julius Peppers, Bill Polian and Reggie White.