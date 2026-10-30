Panthers Making One Big Change With Chuba Hubbard Against Packers

Chuba Hubbard didn't get many chances to do much last week against Tampa Bay, but that hasn't been the case Thursday night against Green Bay.

The Carolina Panthers have gone to Hubbard quite a bit, both running the football and throwing it to him out of the backfield. He had nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter, along with four catches for 17 yards.

The receiving part is what I've liked seeing. With Bryce Young having trouble getting much going downfield, Carolina has been willing to take the short throw to Hubbard and let him pick up what he can. He's not going to turn every one of those into a big play, but it gives Young somewhere to go with the football instead of holding onto it and waiting for something to open up.

Carolina Has Gone Back to Hubbard

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week was a weird game because Tampa Bay got ahead early and Carolina had to get away from what it wanted to do offensively. Hubbard finished with only seven carries for 33 yards, although he did catch four passes for 27 yards.

That came after Hubbard ran for 120 yards on 28 carries against Philadelphia. We've already seen this season how much better Carolina can look when it stays with Hubbard instead of getting away from the running game too early.

There was actually some thought coming into Thursday that Carolina could make Hubbard a bigger part of the offense against Green Bay, and that's exactly what we've seen so far.

I also like that Carolina isn't only handing it off and asking Hubbard to run between the tackles. He came into Thursday with 15 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and using him underneath gives Young another option when Green Bay takes away something downfield.

With the way Carolina's offense has looked at times Thursday night, there's no reason to get away from it. Hubbard is getting the ball more, he's giving Young an option out of the backfield and Carolina has already gotten a touchdown out of him.

Keep going back to him.