The Panthers May Have Found Something They Haven't Had Since Luke Kuechly

I had to read this quote twice.

After Devin Lloyd's game against Atlanta, Dave Canales said, “I don't know if I've seen a better performance out of a linebacker in 17 years of coaching in the NFL.” That's a lot to say about anybody, especially a guy playing his second game for your team.

Canales has been around some pretty good linebackers during those 17 years, too. He spent a long time in Seattle and saw plenty of Luke Kuechly from the other sideline. And no, I'm not calling Lloyd the next Kuechly because three games in a Panthers uniform isn't getting me anywhere close to that.

But I am starting to wonder if Carolina finally has somebody at linebacker who can become one of the guys this defense is built around.

Go Back and Look at What Lloyd Did Against Atlanta

I knew Lloyd was good against the Falcons. I don't think I realized just how ridiculous the whole stat line was until I went back and looked at it.

Nine tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended, and a sack. He took one of those interceptions back for a touchdown, and another pass he got his hands on ended up being intercepted by Bobby Okereke.

Lloyd became the first NFL linebacker since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to have nine tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a sack in the same game. He was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Panthers.com detailed just how historic Lloyd's performance was.

Maybe Canales wasn't getting carried away when he said it. Jaelan Phillips definitely didn't think so, calling Lloyd an “incredible leader” and an “incredible talent” before going even further.

“I've been saying this since OTAs that he's the best football player I've played with,” Phillips said.

That's another pretty strong statement about somebody who hasn't even been in Carolina for a full season. Lloyd has only played three games for the Panthers, but he already has 30 tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended, and a sack.

I'm not going to take three games and start figuring out what those numbers might look like in January. I don't need to because he's already making a difference, and you don't really have to dig through the numbers to see it.

This Is What Carolina Was Hoping For

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Luke Kuechly speaks at Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement press conference at Umstattd Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers didn't bring Lloyd here just to be another linebacker. He was coming off an All-Pro season with Jacksonville, where he had five interceptions, and Carolina pretty clearly had something bigger in mind for him.

Before Lloyd had even played a regular-season game for the Panthers, Panthers.com was already describing him as the “centerpiece of the defense”. He was going to wear the green dot, call the defense, and become one of the guys everyone else could lean on.

Then there's the history that comes with playing linebacker in Carolina. Lloyd has talked about seeing Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Sam Mills when he first arrived in Charlotte. He even spent time watching film with Kuechly before the season, so it's not like he doesn't understand what playing that position for the Panthers means.

“There's a lineage of great linebacker play, and that's special to be a part of,” Lloyd said during training camp. “And I want to just continue to do everything I can to be the best player I can be, best leader, best everything I can for this team to carry on that torch.”

That's a pretty big torch to carry, and I'm still not putting Lloyd next to Kuechly after three games. Kuechly is in the Hall of Fame. There may never be another one of him in Carolina, and I don't think it's fair to expect Lloyd to be that guy anyway.

But that's not really what I'm asking. I'm asking if the Panthers finally have another linebacker who can take over a game — somebody who can stop the run, make a play in coverage, get after the quarterback and occasionally give the offense the football back.

So far?

It sure looks like it.

Maybe by the end of the season, that Canales quote won't sound crazy at all.