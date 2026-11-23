The Carolina Panthers have a coaching problem. Dave Canales has helped this team make strides from being the worst in the NFL before his hiring, but that growth has been stymied by things that are in his control. The Panthers just can't make the leap under Canales.

Three years isn't exactly enough for a first-time head coach (with one coordinating year under his belt) to be perfect, but many of these issues have persisted throughout his three seasons. The things he struggled with in 2024 are still present. There's been little growth.

Canales gave away play-calling duties to help open things up, and the offense took a step forward (that's telling in and of itself). But it didn't allow Canales to take a step forward as a coach with less on his plate.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks with referees during the second half against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Panthers team is painfully undisciplined. That's a coaching issue. They commit the most penalties in the NFL, and they give up a lot of bad ones (pass interference and unnecessary roughness, for example). Canales doesn't have his players playing clean, disciplined football.

They also come out flat in every scenario where they shouldn't. Momentum from week-to-week? Nonexistent. The joke that the Panthers could win one week and would absolutely lose the next week didn't come out of nowhere.

This year was the first year that the Panthers, under Canales, came out of the preseason with any semblance of a grasp on the offense and were ready to play. The defense wasn't remotely ready, but that may have been an Ejiro Evero problem.

During Canales' tenure, the bye week hasn't been kind to the Panthers. They come out of it flat, sluggish, and unprepared. This year, they're lucky they had Tanner McKee and the injured Philadelphia Eagles coming back from an international trip this time.

When the Panthers have an opportunity to make a statement, they don't. Well, they do, but not the kind of statement anyone wants to see. They had the one-win Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home with a chance to secure a firm grip on the NFC South. They lost by 30, and that barely illustrates how ugly it was.

They had a chance against the listless Baltimore Ravens, again at home, who were coming off a loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers, and Canales' team came out flat and couldn't get anything going for almost a full quarter. By a single second, they broke a long first-quarter touchdown drought.

How long are these issues going to persist? Canales does some things well, but it's clear that his shortcomings are going to hold the Panthers back from ever making the leap from pesky NFC South contender to legitimate good team.

Sometimes, a coach is in the intermediate. Sometimes, that coach needs to bring the team up a level, but he's not the one to take them to the next level. Canales may just be that for the Panthers.