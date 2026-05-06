Panthers May Have Interest in Jadeveon Clowney and Must Pursue Ex-Cowboy

The Carolina Panthers’ biggest signing this offseason was former Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who signed with Carolina on a four-year, $120 million deal. This was by far the most dire need for Carolina, as they were bottom three in the NFL in pressure rate, QB hits, and sacks.

That being said, Jaelan Phillips alone doesn’t fix everything automatically; it’s a phenomenal addition, but the Panthers need more depth at edge rusher, and since they didn’t address it in the NFL Draft, the late cycle of free agency is where Carolina can find another pass rusher, and could even find one they're already familiar with.

Jadeveon Clowney is Still Available

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Doric Sam dropped his article about new rumors surrounding Jadeveon Clowney and where he might end up on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers were among the teams listed as a possible reunion, and it makes perfect sense.

Jadeveon Clowney was a Carolina Panther for one season in 2024, where he posted 5.5 sacks on the season and was then released. Clowney then joined the Dallas Cowboys and showed he still has some juice left in the tank, recording 8.5 sacks on the season and now is looking for his new home, as it seems he won’t resign with Dallas.

It's likely it'd be another one-year rental, but signing Clowney to bring depth and experience alongside Nic Scourton and Jaelan Phillips can make Carolina an above-average pass-rushing team, which may not sound that exciting but would be leaps and bounds better than last season.

Another reason Clowney should be a priority for the Panthers is out of caution for Jaelan Phillips, who did play a full season last year but still has a major injury history in his six-year career.

What Jadeveon Clowney Would Cost

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last time the Panthers signed Jadeveon Clowney, it was a two-year, $20 million deal. A year after releasing Clowney, the Panthers may have to pay a similar annual price. Had Clowney’s production in Dallas been similar to that of when he was in Carolina, the contract wouldn’t be as high, but Clowney surprised the NFL last season, showing he still can be effective.

If the Panthers were to sign Clowney to a one-year deal, anywhere from $7-10 million would feel appropriate for Clowney since he is 33 years old now and older edge rushers just aren’t going to find huge paydays.

Final Thoughts

Carolina still has to clear up some cap space, whether through extensions or contract restructuring, but signing a seasoned vet who’s been in the building before and still has production left in him feels like a no-brainer for the Panthers.

The only question is whether Clowney would actually sign, given he’s also drawing interest from teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and others.