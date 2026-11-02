Panthers Mock Draft: Trenches, Trenches, and More Trenches

The Carolina Panthers are still in first place, but based on the last few weeks of football, it's hard to predict that they'll stay there. The competent, capable team that beat the Detroit Lions is seemingly nowhere to be found now.

Regardless of whether they can stay afloat in a bad division, they should have eyes on the future. There are still way too many holes on this roster, and we suspect plenty of current starters or key contributors won't be around next year.

So, without further ado, here's our first mock draft of the season.

Note: Draft order changes constantly with virtually every single game played.

1.25: Iowa IOL Kade Pieper

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kade Pieper (58) looks on during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has to be a priority, and ironically, the Panthers have good options at tackle moving forward. They don't have good options on the interior. The jury's out on center Sam Hecht, Luke Fortner won't stick around, Robert Hunt has been bad, and Damien Lewis is hurt. Enter Iowa interior lineman Kade Pieper, who can play guard and center.

2.57: Kentucky IDL Tavion Gadson

The other side of the line isn't in good shape, either. Tershawn Wharton has been bad and could be cut, and aside from Derrick Brown, not much is working to stop the run. Kentucky defensive lineman Tavion Gadson would provide the Panthers with a much-needed body up front to help fix the defense's biggest issue.

3.89: Minnesota EDGE Anthony Smith

The Panthers still can't really rush the passer. Nic Scourton will be back and Jaelan Phillips will hopefully be healthier, but the Panthers are likely to lose Pat Jones. Since Phillips has sadly been underwhelming, EDGE isn't a spot the Panthers can totally ignore in the draft.

4.126: Houston CB Jalen Mayo

Houston Cougars cornerback Jalen Mayo (2) strips the ball away from Southern University Jaguars quarterback Christian Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apparently, you can't actually have too many cornerbacks. Mike Jackson may or may not be on the team, and relying on Jaycee Horn and Will Lee to play 17 games each is a risk. The position has to be addressed again, and going back to the fourth-round CB well here with Jalen Mayo is smart.

4.131: Stanford OT Niki Prongos

It's true that tackle is in a better spot (assuming Ikem Ekwonu gets re-signed and can play again), but it's still not good. Who knows what Taylor Moton's future looks like? Rasheed Walker should honestly never play a down for the Panthers after his contract is up, and Monroe Freeling, at best, is very raw right now. The Panthers can add some developmental depth in Niki Prongos.

6.205: Colorado IDL Santana Hopper

At this point, the Panthers should be more than happy loading up on the trenches. That is clearly the weakness of this team despite the investments, so the need is still there. Adding Santana Hopper gives the Panthers another shot at someone up front being able to stop the run.

7.233: Texas A&M CB Dezz Ricks

defensive back Dezz Ricks (2) commits pass interference on Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott (7) on a pass in the end zone | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sure, a seventh-rounder faces long odds of ever even playing in the NFL, but if the Panthers are taking a swing, it should be at a position they need depth at, and this year has revealed exactly where that is. Adding cornerback Dezz Ricks gives them one more bullet in the chamber.

7.243: Texas A&M OT Tyree Adams

The same logic above applies. On offense, the position that's been crushed the hardest is tackle, so adding more players there makes the most sense. They need better blocking, so why not take a chance on Tyree Adams?

PFSN