Panthers Need Ickey Ekwonu, But Other NFL Teams Might Have Final Say

The Carolina Panthers continue to wait for the return of Ikem Ekwonu, the team’s starting left tackle, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during the team’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January.

The Panthers have the 26-year-old left tackle under contract for the remainder of the season, but then he could become a free agent. Bleacher Report lists Ekwonu as the No. 46 potential free agent for 2027, which means other teams could be willing to pay more for a starting left tackle than the Panthers can afford.

Ekwonu Could Have More Options Than Carolina Wants

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) with the ball as guard Damien Lewis (68) and offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) block in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ekwonu was the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He has been the Panthers' starting left tackle for the past four seasons.

In Carolina’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs last January, Ekwonu suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He has yet to play in any games this season as he continues to recover from the injury.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that several teams could be interested in signing the 26-year-old left tackle if he is healthy. He is young enough to be a long-term solution at the position for another team.

Of course, any team considering signing Ekwonu would have to be concerned about the serious knee injury that the tackle sustained in January. He hasn’t played in any games this season, and there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the same level of play that he displayed before the injury.

But the Panthers have another problem to deal with, as Ekwonu's contract will expire at the end of the season. If the Panthers can’t come to terms on a new deal with him, then other teams in the NFL could look to sign him.

Carolina picked up the fifth-year option on Ekwonu’s contract in April 2025. This kept the tackle under contract with the Panthers through the 2026 season.

Carolina is going to have to make a decision on whether to sign Ekwonu to a long-term contract or go with the current group of offensive tackles.

The Panthers Have a Difficult Decision Ahead

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have had so many problems this season with their offensive line that having to worry about the left tackle position after this season is the last thing Carolina needs.

Carolina signed Rasheed Walker in free agency to play left tackle while Ekwonu recovers from his knee injury. However, Walker’s struggles in pass protection against Denver were on full display in the loss to the Broncos.

In the Panthers’ loss to the Broncos, Walker was beaten by Nik Bonitto, who forced a sack-fumble on Bryce Young and recovered the ball. The turnover effectively ended any hopes of a comeback by the Panthers.

The other young offensive tackle on the roster is Monroe Freeling. The Panthers drafted Freeling in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is currently listed at right tackle.

While Carolina does have another young tackle in Freeling, it doesn’t mean that the team has to move on from Ekwonu. It all depends on how he looks when he returns to the field.

There is also the question of when Ekwonu will return to the field. Head coach Dave Canales said recently that the left tackle is making progress, but he has not given a time frame for when Ekwonu will be back on the field.

Carolina would like to see Ekwonu back on the field before the season ends. That way, the team can see what he is capable of, and Ekwonu can show that he is still a very good player.

Ikem Ekwonu wants to stay with the Carolina Panthers, and general manager Dan Morgan wants to keep the 26-year-old left tackle with the team.

Morgan has previously expressed his desire to keep Ekwonu in Carolina, although the two sides have yet to announce a long-term agreement.

There is a possibility that Carolina wants to keep Ekwonu, but another team is willing to pay more for his services. This is something that the Panthers would have to deal with if Ekwonu were to hit free agency.

Right now, the team needs Ekwonu to return to the field, and then it can deal with the rest of the season and other teams potentially searching for a left tackle.

Carolina has had Ekwonu protecting Bryce Young’s blind side since Young entered the NFL in 2023. Whether or not the Panthers can keep him there for several more years remains to be seen.