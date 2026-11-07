Panthers' Offensive Line Shakeup Could Put Two Starters on Notice

The Carolina Panthers have reached the point in the season where something has to change on the offensive line. Bryce Young has been sacked 11 times in the last two games, and the Panthers have struggled to get anything going on offense because of the protection problems.

Panthers On SI's Zach Roberts wrote about some possible changes that the team could look into along the offensive line and even gave his preferred starting five for the Panthers. Now, with Dave Canales considering some different combinations along the line, we take a look at the possible players that could be starting for the Panthers on Sunday against the Broncos.

The Panthers have several options to consider, and some of those decisions will likely depend on the health of Damien Lewis as well as whether or not Brady Christensen is activated for the game on Sunday.

Carolina Can't Keep Doing the Same Thing Up Front

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Carolina offense has struggled to protect Young in the last two games, the problems have been at more than just one position. Rasheed Walker has struggled at left tackle this season, while Luke Fortner and Robert Hunt have struggled with pressure up the middle as well.

The Panthers are also dealing with injuries to several key players along the offensive line. Taylor Moton is out for the season, while Ikem Ekwonu is still recovering from his knee injury. That has forced the Panthers to insert rookie Monroe Freeling into the starting lineup earlier than they likely would have wanted to.

Christensen has been practicing fully this week as he recovers from a hamstring injury, so there is a chance that he could return to the field for Sunday's game. His ability to play all five positions on the line would give Canales another option.

The Panthers also need to determine the status of guard Damien Lewis for the game against Denver. He was inactive last week and was still missing practice earlier this week. If he is unable to play on Sunday, then the Panthers will have another decision to make regarding the starting five on the offensive line.

The Panthers can't keep doing what they are doing up front. Young has been hit too many times, and the offense can't afford another game in which the line struggles to protect him.

Projecting the Panthers' Starting Five Against Denver

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle: Monroe Freeling

Freeling has been playing right tackle but could move to left tackle in order to give Carolina a look at the rookie at that position. Walker has struggled at left tackle this season, and Carolina needs to consider making a change at that position.

While there will be some growing pains for Freeling, Carolina did draft him in order to help build the future of its offensive line. He has to start somewhere, and giving him a chance at left tackle while Ekwonu recovers from his knee injury is the best way to see what the rookie has to offer.

Left guard: Damien Lewis

If Lewis is healthy enough to play against Denver, then he should return to the starting lineup. The Panthers have a lot of problems on the interior of the line, and Lewis would bring some stability to the position.

If Lewis isn't able to play, Corey Bullock could be an option for the Panthers. Bullock returned to full participation in practice this week, which gives Carolina another healthy player to consider. For now, this projection has Lewis returning to the starting lineup.

Center: Luke Fortner

Sam Hecht could be inserted at center in place of Fortner, but this would create another change on an offensive line that has already dealt with several different combinations this season.

For now, Fortner will remain at center, but that doesn't mean his position is safe for the rest of the season. If the protection problems continue, then the Panthers may have to make a change at center as well as at both tackle positions.

Right guard: Robert Hunt

Hunt has not played well this season, and the Panthers are paying him a lot of money to be a good player. Roberts thinks that Christensen should be inserted at right guard, but Canales may not be ready to make that kind of change.

The Panthers have a lot of money tied up in Hunt, and the coaching staff has spoken on numerous occasions about the challenges of building chemistry with different players along the line. It would be very surprising to see the coaching staff bench a player that the Panthers are paying so much money to after only seven games.

But the Panthers have to have better play from Hunt than what he has provided this season. He needs to start playing at the level that the Panthers expected when they signed him to a big contract.

Right tackle: Stone Forsythe

Forsythe would be the best option on the right side of the line if Freeling moves to left tackle. While Forsythe has not been spectacular in his opportunities on the field, the Panthers don't have a lot of options with the healthy tackles that they have on their roster.

This would be a good opportunity for Forsythe to show that he can handle the position while the Panthers wait for Ekwonu to return from his knee injury. It would not be ideal, but then again, what would be?

Brady Christensen Could Change Everything

Brady Christensen is the one player who could throw this entire projection off. He has experience playing all five positions on the line, and that could be very valuable for Canales and the Panthers as they try to find the best lineup.

If Christensen is activated for the game on Sunday, then Canales could use him at guard, center or tackle. This would give the Panthers another option instead of continuing to rely on players who have struggled to protect Young in the last two games.

The Panthers don't have to replace three or four starters on the line in order to improve their offense. They need to find five players who can work together in order to protect Young and allow the running game to get going.

Canales has some difficult decisions to make before Sunday, but the Panthers need better play from the line than what they have shown in the last two games.