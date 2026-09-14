Panthers PFF Grades Paint Interesting Picture After Beatdown By Bears

What the Carolina Panthers did on Sunday was nothing short of agonizing. The offense we spent so much time worrying about was electric, putting up 37 points despite three turnovers and other miscues.

The defense we all felt would help carry this team was absolutely dreadful. 59 points (and it could've been a whole lot more) and almost 600 yards is as ugly as it gets. It was a bad day for most on that side of the ball.

The PFF grades for individual players help fill out the portrait of the game. Bryce Young was good, but how good? How did Jalen Coker actually perform? Who on defense was even remotely good?

Carolina Panthers top PFF grades from Week 1

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense was pretty great on Sunday. They weren't perfect, as Bryce Young's interception to close the first half and Tetairoa McMillan's back-breaking fumble were good evidence of the shortcomings. But they were otherwise really good.

Unsurprisingly, these five players were the best on offense:

WR Jalen Coker: 90.1 RB Jonathon Brooks: 88.8 LG Damien Lewis: 87.0 QB Bryce Young: 80.7 TE Darren Waller: 78.5

Coker deserves the top spot, as he was by far the best player for the Panthers. He was one of the best players period, perhaps second only to Caleb Williams on the other side.

It's a little surprising to see Jonathon Brooks show up over Chuba Hubbard, who scored twice. However, it just illustrates his talent and versatility, as he showed up in the passing attack and did well in pass protection.

The defense:

DL Bobby Brown III: 89.5 EDGE Jaelan Phillips: 69.2 LB Bobby Okereke: 66.9 DL Aaron Hall: 64.2 S Tre'von Moehrig: 63.0

Past Bobby Brown, none of these grades are good at all. That pretty much sums up how the game went. Brown gutted through two injuries to play his best, and virtually everyone else on the field let him down.

Perhaps most shocking and disappointing are some of the worst grades. Derrick Brown, a borderline All-Pro, had an abysmal day. He earned a 35.5 PFF grade, certainly one of the worst marks of his career. He was not his usual self.

Somehow, that's not the worst grade, though. Devin Lloyd, the former All-Pro, posted a 31.9. It almost doesn't get worse than that, and it is very reminiscent of the grades Christian Rozeboom would post last year.

It's not shocking, but Xavier Legette and Jimmy Horn Jr. were bad on offense. Legette posted a 52.9 grade, while Horn Jr. pulled in a 41.7. Other notable grades include:

OT Monroe Freeling: 56.4

CB Will Lee: 44.9

OT Rasheed Walker: 79.7