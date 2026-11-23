The Carolina Panthers won one of the most insane games of the season over the Baltimore Ravens. Two muffed punts, a safety, a kickoff return touchdown, an end-zone interception, and a fumble out of the end zone for a touchback all happened in one game.

The end result, though, was another career game-winning drive for Bryce Young, as he worked the Panthers into range for a Ryan Fitzgerald chip shot that proved to be the difference.

Fortunately, the win also moved the Panthers back to .500 for the year. After losing three in a row, Carolina's on a little bit of a win streak. They also remained in first place, but how did the rest of the NFC South do, and what's next for everyone?

NFC South standings update

Baltimore Ravens defensive line Travis Jones (98) tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the season ended today, the Panthers would host a playoff game again. They'd host an NFC North team, in all likelihood, but they'd host a game for the second consecutive season.

Even if they lose next week, they are guaranteed to remain in first place. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Detroit Lions, and the New Orleans Saints lost to the Chicago Bears. The Atlanta Falcons had a bye. Carolina is now two games up on Tampa Bay.

They have a game in hand against the Saints and Falcons, but the Buccaneers shellacked them in Charlotte, so they would hold that tiebreaker. For now, though, the Panthers remain in first place.

What's next?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance (18) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, even if the Panthers lose next week, they'd be in first place. However, a loss would be a tough pill to swallow. The Panthers are facing the Buccaneers again, this time on the road and in primetime. They've got the Monday night contest.

The Falcons, who are in last place, will face the NFC North juggernaut Minnesota Vikings. The Saints get to take on the scorching-hot Cincinnati Bengals.

So, if Carolina loses, they'll remain in first place, but the Buccaneers would move to within a game with the tiebreaker. Carolina should want to avoid tiebreaker scenarios like last year.

A loss would also mean a clean sweep by their rivals, a team that largely seems incapable of beating anyone else. The Panthers would love to get revenge for a 30-point drubbing that, by and large, led to the firing of Ejiro Evero.

It will be a tough game, but it is also hugely important for the Panthers to continue their winning ways.