The Carolina Panthers are getting more recognition as the NFL heads into the final stretch of the season and towards the playoffs. The Panthers’ latest win was another step in the right direction for the team.

Carolina’s Super Bowl-odds power rankings position rose two spots to No. 15 on Sunday after the Panthers’ 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens, according to Sports Illustrated.

While the Panthers are still a long shot to win the Super Bowl this season, Carolina is currently listed at +7,400 to win the Super Bowl.

The Panthers are still a long shot to win the Super Bowl, but the recent success of the team is certainly making them more recognizable. This is another small step for the Panthers toward being recognized for their play on the field.

Panthers Make a Statement Against Ravens

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) tackles Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers fought back from an early deficit to claim a victory on Sunday.

Carolina fell behind 12-0 in the first quarter but responded with a strong second quarter from Bryce Young and the offense. Chuba Hubbard had a big day on the ground with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Young threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 30 passing.

The lead changed hands seven times during the game. Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining in the game to give Carolina the lead. The Carolina defense sealed the win with an interception on the Ravens’ final possession.

This is the second consecutive game that the Panthers have come away with a win in the final minutes of a game that was not played at its highest level.

With the win, the Panthers move to 5-5 on the season and take a two-game lead over the rest of the NFC South. Tampa Bay, Atlanta, and New Orleans all lost in Week 11.

Carolina Still Has Work to Do

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers still have plenty of work to do in order to become serious Super Bowl contenders.

At +7,400, they still are a long shot to win the championship this season. To become a serious threat to win the Super Bowl, the Panthers must continue to play well in the remaining games of the regular season and be able to compete with the best teams in the league.

With 7 games left in the regular season, the Panthers have a chance to build upon their current lead in the NFC South and try to make the playoffs.

Carolina’s next game will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that the Panthers can further pull away from in the NFC South.

The Panthers are still a long shot to win the Super Bowl, but the recent success of the team is certainly making them more recognizable. This is another small step for the Panthers toward being recognized for their play on the field.