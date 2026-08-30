Panthers QB Bryce Young's Clutch Skills Finally Gets Deserved Recognition

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has not been consistent through three NFL seasons. Against good defenses, he's had good showings and ugly ones. He's been up and down against bad defenses, too.

One thing that has been consistent, though, is what he does when the game's on the line. More often than not, the Panthers' offense succeeds in those moments.

Young may not excel in a lot of areas, but the player steps up when it matters. That is a big reason the Panthers still believe in him, as they should. And he's finally getting league-wide recognition for it.

Young ranked as the 10th-most clutch QB in the league, according to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon. Given his usual placement in the 20s on QB lists, that is a huge win for him. He ranked ahead of honorable mentions like:

Super Bowl-winning Sam Darnold

2024 Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts

Baker Mayfield

Tyler Shough

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) shakes hands with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's a pretty solid list to be ranked ahead of. Gagnon wrote of Young's clutch prowess, "This may seem odd considering his broad struggles three years in, but Young has actually led an NFL-high 12 game-winning drives since coming into the league in 2023."

Those comeback wins are pretty well-documented, though. We all know he's been responsible for an impressive amount of fourth-quarter winning drives, but what you may not know is that it goes beyond that.

"His 99.8 third-down passer rating in the second half of one-score games since 2024 indicates a significant clutch factor with the 25-year-old," Gagnon added. When the game is close and late, Young steps up, not just on the final drives, either.

What we're particularly intrigued by is this next bit from Gagnon: "Imagine where he could go with more support in key moments in the future."

It's rare for a non-Panthers media member to admit the shortcomings of this offense. Everyone wants to focus on the fact that Young's been given two first-round WRs, a QB-friendly offensive coaching staff, a second-round running back, and plenty of help on the offensive line.

But that hasn't all worked out. The offensive line is currently in shambles, and the Panthers have gotten nothing from Xavier Legette or Jonathon Brooks. Young has had to step up largely on his own, and he has.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands off to running back Jonathon Brooks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Panthers are not in a position to give him much help from here on out. They spent big on defense, and assuming he does get extended, they won't be in a position to sign free-agent weapons to bolster his offense.

Still, it's clear he can step up in big moments despite that lack of help, which bodes well for his future and the Panthers'.